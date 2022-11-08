Inside Luke Bryan's heartwarming family unit with five children

As American Idol judge and country music star Luke Bryan embarks on his multi-stadium tour across the United States, his keen fans can't get enough of him. Did you know that the singer's home life is just as heartwarming as his music?

The 46-year-old is a doting father to five children and he loves to spend time with them when he isn't on the road. Luke has two sons Thomas and Tatum with his wife Caroline Boyer, and they also adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris following the tragic death of Luke's sister Kelly in 2007, and Kelly's husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire who sadly passed away in 2017.

Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

Caroline once opened up about welcoming Til, Jordan and Kris into their family home during an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. She explained: "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

Luke's sister, Kelly passed away unexpectedly in May 2007, and tragically her husband Lee passed away seven years later from a heart attack aged just 46.

Luke Bryan is incredibly close to his family

In September 2021, Luke was brimming with pride and emotion as he walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding. Shortly after the special day, Luke told ABC News: "To get to walk Jordan down the aisle was the coolest, literally one of the most emotional things I've ever done."

The star revealed how they made sure to celebrate both Kelly and Lee's memories at Jordan's wedding, including adding their wedding bands in Jordan's bouquet and leaving two empty chairs for them.

Luke is a doting father

"It was just a beautiful ceremony, a beautiful time," he said after the ceremony. "It was just a magical wedding and we were just enjoying being with friends and family. it was just magical on all levels."

The country singer previously opened up to People about staying strong for his niece and nephews following the deaths of their parents. Luke confided that he has had "so many tragedies i life… Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"

Fans need not worry about Luke hanging up his microphone any time soon following the announcement that he has decided to extend his Las Vegas residency. Taking to Instagram in September, Luke revealed that he has added 12 new dates to his show at the city's Resorts World Theatre, beginning in February 2023.

