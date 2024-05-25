Jelly Roll reveals he uses 'mind-altering' substance to stay sober: 'I get in trouble for this'

Jelly Roll is nothing but an open book when it comes to discussing his past issues with substance abuse.

The Save Me singer was in and out of jail for drug-related offenses over the years before he turned his life around – but there is one substance he won't give up.

In a candid new interview, Jelly Roll admitted that he still smokes marijuana and credits it with helping to keep him sober.

"I get in trouble for this, all the time, but my stance on marijuana will always be the same: I believe marijuana has helped me in so many regards, with my anxiety," he told Taste of Country.

"This is a hot-button topic, but, truly, marijuana has kept me sober," he added.

He even went as far as to say that without marijuana, he would be "drinking codeine and popping Xanax and snorting cocaine again, but a world with weed, I'll be alright".

Admitting that he knows his kind of sobriety isn't for everyone, he continued: "I know that I have friends that don't do that. I have friends that are in the program that are totally against any kind of mind-altering anything.

"I respect that. I have so much respect for those people. That's just not how my sobriety worked out."

Jelly Roll still drinks alcohol but previously admitted that it took him "a long time" to be able to drink without turning to hard drugs.

"I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that," he told People. "I've never said that, but that's real.

"There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, 'I thought we only drank to do cocaine.'"

He also admitted that he does occasionally turn to AA meetings if he's "really struggling", but he doesn't consider himself "part of the program".

"Because I do drink and smoke weed, I will attend meetings occasionally. If I'm really struggling with thinking of my behavioral pattern, I'll go to a meeting," he admitted.

"I just — out of an abundance of respect for the people who really got off the drugs completely, and the alcohol and the weed — don't necessarily claim to be a part of the program, because I respect their work and I would never want to diminish it with some of my actions, but AA has done a lot for me."



Since finding success, Jelly Roll has made sure that he pays it forward and continues to give back to his community, including launching a music studio inside the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center where he was once incarcerated.

He also visits multiple rehabilitation centers and homeless shelters to "spread the love", and during his Backroad Baptism Tour last year, he raised $590,000 to help at-risk youth.

"I always said that if I ever got in this situation, I would do everything I could to give back," he revealed.

"The fact that just me showing up places can make people happy is such a gift, and I feel like if God gave me that gift, I should show up."