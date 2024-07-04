Sarah Jessica Parker's teen daughter goes by a different name

Sarah Jessica Parker is notoriously private when it comes to her family life and rarely shares photos of them on social media.

However, over the years, she's referenced them on several occasions, and has revealed that one of her twin daughters goes by a different name.

Marion Loretta Broderick, 15, is actually known as Loretta to her family. In a recent birthday post paying tribute to Loretta and her twin sister Tabitha, Sarah penned: "2 divine 15 year olds. We are so lucky and we love you so. Happy birthday to our dearest Loretta and Tabitha. Celebrating you both today was pure joy. X, Mama."

Along with her twins, Sarah is also mom to 21-year-old son James Wilkie, who is a student at Brown University.

The family are incredibly close, and earlier in the year they enjoyed spending some time in London for Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick's West End stint of their sell-out show, Plaza Suite.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughter Marion goes by the name Loretta, her middle name

The Carrie Bradshaw actress spoke to HELLO! in October about parenting, and the invaluable lesson she's taught her kids.

She said: "I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn’t been helpful for me.

© JNI/Star Max Sarah Jessica Parker with husband Matthew Broderick and their three children

"I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience? “There's danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say: 'Okay, that happened – now what?'"

And now her children are older, they need her even more. She said: "First, as a parent. I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older – they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that’s most important."

© Photo: Getty Images Sarah's twins are growing up fast

Sarah added: "I'm a wife – I've been with my husband for 30 years – and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

Proud dad Matthew, meanwhile, spoke about his twins' transition to high school during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark last June. The actor said that they were "very excited," about the "big step in their lives," and that they had decided to attend the same school, having previously thought about going to separate ones.

© Bruce Glikas Sarah Jessica Parker's children

Sarah is raising all her children to be independent and when it comes to her daughters, she is very much enjoying watching them find their voices.

Back in May, she attended a reading event in Brooklyn to celebrate the release of new book, "Women and Children First", by Alina Grabowski, the latest book to be published by her book imprint, SJP Lit.

© Instagram Sarah and Matthew raised their children in New York City

As she discussed "Women and Children First", which is told from the perspective of ten different women, she opened up about her own observations about how girls are portrayed, and react, from her experience raising her twin teenage daughters.

She said: "I've got two girls, not that they are fully mature but sometimes when they are angry or people disappoint them, they're not really being as mean as they think they are about the person."

© Jared Siskin Sarah and Matthew have been married since 1997

She added: "The really interesting thing is, as I have only had a son, I'll hear about the event from two people, what they saw... It's very touching in a way that surprises me, as there is [this narrative about when you have girls] 'You've got two girls, good luck,' but who started that rumor? Why did we encourage it?" She went on to say that she hopes to "create girls who are "genuinely complicated, not older than their years but in the truth of growing up".