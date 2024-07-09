Sofia Richie shares rare glimpse of her newborn daughter, Eloise - see how much she's grown

Sofia Richie has delighted her fans with a rare and precious glimpse of her baby girl over the weekend.

The 25-year-old social media personality, who has been sharing occasional updates of her little one, took to her Instagram Story to post a faceless photo of her seven-week-old daughter, Eloise, dressed adorably in a pink shirt adorned with hearts.

In the sweet snapshot, baby Eloise is seen resting peacefully on blue linens inside her crib. The daughter of music legend Lionel Richie ensured her little one was stylishly dressed in white shorts and pink flats, adding a touch of charm to the heartwarming moment.

Sofia and her husband, Elliot Grainge, have been keeping their newborn out of the public eye, sharing only selective glimpses.

Just last week, Sofia posted another endearing photo of Eloise dressed in a white onesie with pink bunnies, clinging to her mother's hand and showcasing her dark locks.

© Instagram Baby Eloise is growing so fast!

The couple welcomed their first child, Eloise Samantha Grainge, on May 20. The newborn's middle name is a touching tribute to Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who tragically passed away in 2007.

Samantha suffered an amniotic fluid embolism while giving birth to Elliot in 1993, leading to a coma from which she never recovered.

© Instagram Baby Eloise a week ago

The joyous arrival of Eloise was announced by the couple through a heartfelt Instagram post.

They shared a tender black-and-white photo of Sofia cradling her daughter's tiny feet, wrapped in a white blanket, with Sofia captioning the post, "Best day of my life."

Earlier this year, Sofia revealed to Vogue that she was expecting her first child with Elliot, sharing insights into her pregnancy journey.

She expressed awe at the wonders of pregnancy, saying, "I learned so much during my first pregnancy, including what the female body is capable of.

“Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all."

Sofia and Elliot's love story began as acquaintances before they started dating in early 2021. Their relationship blossomed, leading to their engagement in 2022 and a beautiful wedding in 2023.