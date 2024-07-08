Paris Hilton marks sentimental moment with daughter London during extra special family vacation — watch

Paris Hilton has had a lot of milestones to celebrate since first becoming a mom a year and a half ago, and she just rang in an extra sweet one.

The Simple Life alum, 43, first became a mom in January of 2023 when she welcomed son Phoenix Barron with her husband Carter Reum, followed by daughter London Marilyn in November, both via surrogacy.

She has previously shared that it has long been her dream to name her kids after cities, just like she is, and now she's celebrating her daughter London's first trip to her mom's favorite city, London of course.

Paris Hilton marks special milestone with baby daughter London

Over the weekend, Paris took to Instagram and shared an adorable video in which she appears cooing over baby London, marking her first stay at her family's Hilton hotel in London, specifically its Park Lane location.

"London Hilton at The London Hilton," the doting mom wrote in her caption, adding: "So in love with my little Princess!"

She then reflected: "Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true! I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London."

© Instagram Paris and London enjoyed a stay at the London Hilton on Park Lane

"Named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London."

Paris' great-grandfather, Conrad Nicholson Hilton, founded the Hilton hotel chain in 1919; his son Barron Hilton, who passed away in 2019, is Paris' grandfather by way of her father Richard Hilton who has been married to her mom Kathy Hilton since 1979.

© Instagram The doting mom twinned with her baby girl for their travels

After sharing the heartwarming moment, fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it, with one writing: "She is such an angel, a mini you," as others followed suit with: "You are a beautiful mom and both your babies are so beautiful," and: "London is mommy Kathy's twin. Thank you for always sharing your precious moments with your family," as well as: "Your London is so cute. So is your son. You have such cute babies Paris, and I can see what a loving and caring momma you are."

© Instagram The Hilton Reum family

Paris also later shared another video of her traveling in her private jet, wearing matching pajamas and pink heart-shaped sunglasses with little London, who appeared asleep on her carseat.

© Getty Paris and Carter tied the knot in November of 2022

Though the doting mom initially didn't share photos of her daughter, she did recently open up about her personality during an episode of her podcast, I Am Paris. She shared that London "loves her big brother" and that: "It's so cute just to see them together. He is just so sweet and gentle with her," adding: "Sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother."

She also noted: "She's only five months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet."