Jack Grealish and girlfriend Sasha Attwood expecting first baby – see adorable announcement photo

Congratulations are in order to Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Attwood as the pair have announced they are expecting their first baby.

Jack shared the news via his Instagram account, which is followed by more than 9 million fans, with a post of his and Sasha's hands cradling the bump.

The Manchester City player wrote a simple caption that read: "Life's biggest blessing." Jack also placed two emojis in the caption, a baby emoji and a blue heart emoji.

Sasha shared the same heartwarming snap on her account, with a caption that read: "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed."

Plenty of fans were quick to heap well-wishes and congratulatory messages on their social media. One person wrote: "Congratulations, Jack," as another said: "Amazing, congratulations you two," while a third said: "Congratulations to you and the family."

The parents-to-be are not married but Jack, 28, and Sasha, 27, have been an item since they were teenagers growing up in Solihull. The blonde beauty is a model and influencer, boasting her own impressive following.

The model, who is signed to Elite Models Management, is regularly jetting off to the hottest haunts across the globe, including Paris, Cannes and Dubai.

The couple reside in Manchester so Jack can be close to the team's base. Sasha and Jack reside in a lavish mansion said to be worth around £5.6 million.

© MARCO BERTORELLO Jack Grealish celebrates with his girlfriend Sasha Attwood after winning the UEFA Champions League final

However, the footballer heartthrob upped the security in the couple's home in recent times after they suffered a break-in at the end of last year.

The footballer purchased a £25,000 protection dog that lives alongside his pet cockapoo, Skye.

Meanwhile, Sasha and Jack are no doubt soaking up plenty of time together basking in their wonderful news.

© Ian MacNicol Sasha Attwood, girlfriend of Jack Grealish of England is seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar

The pair will also likely be cheering on the England squad at the Euros, particularly after their win against Switzerland in the quarter-finals. However, the news is likely to be bittersweet for Jack who was not chosen to be a part of Gareth Southgate's 2024 team.

The former Aston Villa player was part of the warm-up squad but did not make the final team.

Southgate said in a statement: "All the players took the decisions respectfully and all the players believe they should be in, that’s why they’re all top players with that mindset."