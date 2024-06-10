Sofia Richie enjoys unconventional baby shower after birth of daughter Eloise

Sofia Richie, the stunning daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, recently hosted a delightfully unconventional baby shower for her newborn daughter, Eloise.

The 25-year-old socialite gave her followers a glimpse of the lavish affair through her Instagram Stories, showcasing a celebration brimming with themed cocktails, delectable crepes, and exquisite floral arrangements.

In a series of snaps, Sofia, the youngest daughter of Lionel, 74, and Diane Alexander, 56, shared highlights of the beautifully curated event. One photo captured a long, elegantly set table adorned with vibrant flowers in vases, pristine round plates, and neatly folded gray napkins.

The menu for the day featured an array of tempting crepes, aptly named Eloise's Crepes, with mouth-watering options like chicken pesto, ham and cheese, and Philly cheesesteak. Another snapshot revealed a bottle of champagne flanked by two sophisticated oval-stemmed glasses, suggesting a touch of celebratory cheer.

The drink menu was playfully themed, offering selections such as "Papa's Little Gal," "Mamma's Juice," and "The Eloise." One of the captions read, "Celebrating Eloise's mom," perfectly encapsulating the joyous occasion.

Adding to the charm were two adorable dogs sporting pink neckerchiefs and elegant white gift boxes from Dior, enhancing the event's luxurious feel.

Sofia herself looked radiant in a knitted beige dress, with her hair styled in flowing curls that cascaded down her shoulders. Reflective sunglasses shielded her face, adding a hint of mystery to her chic ensemble.

Fans quickly took to social media to express their admiration for the extravagant celebration. One fan noted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Sofia naming her daughter Eloise is truly iconic," while sharing a picture from the baby shower.

Another commented on the event's unique theme, saying, "I don't know what the theme is anymore. I went in there for a cute couple of dresses, shirts, and some pants. I felt like every mannequin wanted to be Sofia."

Amid the jokes and praise, another fan humorously referenced the luxury brand Chanel, quipping, "The internet keeps saying Sofia had her baby shower at Chanel, and I’m all for it."

The baby shower was a follow-up celebration after Sofia and her husband, Elliot Grainge, welcomed their first child, Eloise Samantha Grainge, in late May.

The couple joyfully announced their daughter's arrival through an Instagram post, sharing a tender black-and-white photo of Sofia cradling the newborn's tiny feet, wrapped in a white blanket. "Best day of my life," Sofia lovingly captioned the post.

Earlier in the year, Sofia revealed to Vogue that she was expecting her first child with Elliot, sharing insights into her pregnancy journey.

She marveled at the wonders of pregnancy, saying, "I learned so much during my first pregnancy, including what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all."