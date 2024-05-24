Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sofia Grainge Richie welcomes first baby: 'best day of my life' — see first photo
Sofia Grainge Richie welcomes first baby: 'best day of my life' — see first photo

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia gives birth to her first daughter with husband Elliot Grainge

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Sofia Grainge Richie is now a mom! The 25-year-old social media influencer and model, daughter of Lionel Richie, took to Instagram to share the birth of her daughter with husband Elliot Grainge.

View post on Instagram
 

The new mom, 25, shared a black and white photo of her baby's feet to welcome her to the world. According to the post, she gave birth on May 20, 2024 to a daughter named Eloise Samantha Grainge. She called it the "best day of my life".

Friends, family and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate Sofia and Elliot on their new baby. Ashley Tisdale called their name choice "the sweetest name", while a fan commented: "What a princess name". Other fans commented on the adorable Bridgerton vibes that the name had, referring to one of the lead characters in the Netflix hit show.

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie
Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie

Sofia first announced her pregnancy in January with an adorable maternity shoot in Vogue

Sofia Richie pregnant
Sofia Richie pregnant

"She's growing pretty fast," she told the publication as she showed off her baby bump and pregnancy glow. "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life" she explained, including "what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Not long after the interview was published, she shared her excitement by posting the gender reveal on TikTok, screaming with joy as cannon fired pink confetti in their yard.

Many fans expected her to give birth around Mother's Day - but Lionel put these ideas to rest when speaking to Entertainment Tonight.

Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge
Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge

"Listen, the baby is a diva," he joked, adding: "You can't come from Sofia and not have some form of defiance."

Sofia married music executive Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group boss Lucian Grainge, in April 2023 in an extravagant wedding at the stunning Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock. The couple had been linked since 2021, after her on-off relationship with Scott Disick ended in 2020.

The 25-year-old wore three custom Chanel dresses for the occasion in the star-studded event featuring her sister Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, and Paris Hilton.

