Kourtney Kardashian's epic three-day birthday celebration for daughter Penelope has fans saying the same thing

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a glance at the quality time she spent with Penelope, as her only daughter turned 12 years old.

The mom-of-four spared no expense when it came to Penelope's birthday, showing that while they kept the special occasion relatively casual, they celebrated for three days straight.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney enjoys Penelope's casual beach birthday party

Kourtney took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showing off their mother-daughter time together, as they hung out by the beach with friends. The first photo showed Kourtney sitting in a casual oversized shirt on a beach, surrounded by color-coordinated parasols, beach chairs and towels as she dipped into some charcuterie.

Another photo showed Penelope and her friends enjoying some frozen bananas dipped in rainbow sprinkles. The final, blurred photos saw what looked like Penelope enjoying a late night swim with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's 12th birthday at the beach

She captioned the photo series: "9 girls (and a baby), 2 moms (shoutout @natalie5382), 3 days of casual, perfectly slowed down beach days to celebrate my little lady. Toe rings, sound baths, night swims, painting bikini boxes, frozen bananas, mamma mia and lots of frank ocean forever".

On her Instagram story, she was sure to share snaps of where they went for a sound bath by the beach, and the adorable kits set up for the girls to make their own bikini boxes.

© @kourtneykardash Instagram Penelope and her friends enjoyed frozen bananas

A previous video showed that as well as inviting Penelope's friends, her cousin North West was there - indicating the close bond between the two girls.

Fans seemed to love the theme and idea for the birthday party, taking to the comments to share their praise.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney shares a glimpse of the end of the night at Penelope's birthday celebrations

"Slow days = memories", one person commented with a number of heart emojis. Another added that it must have been the "Perfect Bday" for Penelope.

A third person wrote: "I love Kourtney’s style of parties being experience centered for her kids."

© @kourtneykardash Penelope enjoyed a sound bath as part of her birthday celebrations

As Penelope turned 12, her entire family took to social media to wish her a happy birthday on the special day. Her father, Scott Disick shared a photo of himself holding her, which he captioned: "Happy birthday 2 my little girl who isn’t that little anymore. Words could never describe how much u mean 2 me."

Her stepfather Travis shared an image of himself teaching her to play the drums, an adorable insight into how they'd bonded over music.

© @kourtneykardash Kourtney added an arts and crafts element to Penelope's birthday

Meanwhile, her grandmother Kris shared an emotional post, in which she said: "Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P!"

"You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin and niece. You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love. May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back!"