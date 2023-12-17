Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse inside son Reign's birthday party he 'planned' at $9M home amid double family celebrations

There is a lot to celebrate in Kourtney Kardashian's household this holiday season – with a new family member having been just added to the crew – and her son Reign is making sure he's included.

Up until recently the youngest of the reality star's kids, who she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick, little Reign marked his ninth birthday over the weekend on December 14, also the date of oldest brother Mason's 14th birthday.

The Lemme founder is also a mom to daughter Penelope, 11, and welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker, Rocky, in November.

WATCH: Travis Barker welcomes new baby with Kourtney Kardashian with a drumroll

As her home was filled with celebrations over the weekend, Kourtney took to Instagram to show off her son Reign's birthday party, which she said he planned himself.

Posting photos and videos to her Instagram Stories, the mom-of-four first shared a sunny clip walking through her stunning home, first showing off her giant Christmas tree before making her way out to the patio, where a table was filled edge-to-edge with presents for Reign.

She followed that with a photo of the giant tower of colorfully frosted donuts all the kids got to enjoy, plus revealed the main entrée, beloved fried chicken chain Raising Canes, that the guests got to enjoy courtesy of their own food truck parked outside the house.

© Instagram Reign got lavished with gifts from friends and family

As for entertainment, all of Reign's friends got to spend the day jumping in and from a plethora of bouncy houses, several of which were all arranged across the home's expansive yard.

As Kourtney continued to share glimpses of the party, she then revealed Reign assured he really got everything he wanted, writing in one of her Instagram Stories: "He planned the party…"

© Instagram Party guests enjoyed donuts, fried chicken, and bouncy houses

Though Kourtney has shied away from sharing many in-feed posts to her Instagram since welcoming her son Rocky, Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner did take to her own account to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to both Mason and Reign on their birthdays.

© Instagram Reign is officially nine years old

Sharing photos of the two through the years, the famed "momager" wrote: "Happy birthday to my two amazing grandsons, Mason and Reign!!! What are the chances of having two grandsons with the same exact birthday?!?!?!!!"

She continued: "You are two of the loves of my heart and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your grandma!!!" adding: "We have the most precious memories together and I cherish every single one."

"Mason, you are truly so special, kind, sweet, thoughtful, smart, talented, creative and have the best skills on a dirt bike!!" she went on, before concluding: "Reign, you are inquisitive, creative, loving, funny, talented, smart, sweet, and full of energy… I love you both with all my heart!!!"

