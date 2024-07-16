Kourtney Kardashian shares 'mommy' makeover as she embraces life as a mother of 7

Kourtney Kardashian is a style chameleon, famed for switching up her style in recent years to match the sartorial vibe of her rocker husband, Travis Barker.

The 45-year-old used to favour a full-glam look, with tumbling hair extensions, sky-high heels and skintight dresses, but since getting together with Travis, Kourtney has embraced a darker look, comprising leathers and band tees.

Kourtney updated her style once more on Monday, revealing her 'mommy' makeover that helps her juggle life as a mother of seven (her four kids, plus Travis' three make up a blended family of seven), along with a busy career as the founder of supplement brand Lemme.

© NBC Kourtney Kardashian loves to change her style

Kourtney Kardashian's new look

Kim Kardashian's sister took to Instagram to share a photo of her beauty makeover, debuting a super-short neutral manicure on her Stories, captioned: "Tiny mommy nails = happiness."

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian loves her 'mommy' nails

Kourtney tagged her nail artists – Nails by Diem and Kim Truong – in the post, both of whom work with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian too. While the nail technicians create artful masterpieces for the likes of Katy Perry and Rihanna, they're also pros when it comes to naturally beautiful short nails, as seen on Kourtney, Kris and Kim.

Pre-Rocky, the oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was known for wearing her nails long, painted in gothic dark shades or in clean nude hues, so her manicure makeover is the latest in a long line of style changes.

Changing Kardashian style

Kim has spoken openly about her penchant for short nails, even saying in 2015: "Anyone who knows me knows short nails are my thing," and it seems her older sister is following in her footsteps.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian previously wore her nails long and dark

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, however, are forever fond of long talons – despite both being busy mothers of two children.

While Kylie, who loves long coffin nails, still makes statements with her manicures, she has pared back her makeup in recent years, switching from a full face to a more natural look.

Fans praised the makeup mogul's new look, loving her lowkey beauty aesthetic.