Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse of celebratory beach day with daughter Penelope and niece North West

Kourtney Kardashian had the perfect way to celebrate her daughter Penelope's summer birthday.

As the Poosh creative's only daughter rang in her 12th year around the sun last week, she got together some of the birthday girl's closest friends and whisked them off to the beach.

Penelope is one of the Lemme founder's four kids; she shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine, with ex-partner Scott Disick, plus she welcomed baby boy Rocky 13 last fall with husband Travis Barker, who himself is a dad to stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, 25, plus kids Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, whose mom is Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates daughter Penelope's 12th birthday at the beach

Following Penelope's birthday celebrations, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a glimpse with fans, posting a video montage from their hot summer day at the beach.

The video started off with a clip of Penelope's floral birthday cake, followed by glimpses of their fabulous set up at the beach, including a strip of pink striped towels laid underneath pink beach chairs, next to matching, pink fringed umbrellas.

More clips followed featuring Penelope's friend group, which of course included her best friend and cousin North West, her aunt Kim Kardashian's first born with ex-husband Kanye West.

© Instagram Penelope rang in her birthday on July 8

"12 years young," Kourtney wrote in her caption next to a string of beach-themed emojis, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their own congratulatory messages for Penelope, and gush over the sweet video.

First and foremost, her stepdad Travis wrote: "Happy Birthday Penelope," as others followed suit with: "Kids being kids which I love seeing! Happy birthday Penelope!" and: "Happy Birthday P! Your daughter is growing into a beautiful young lady," as well as: "Kids being kids, happy birthday."

© Instagram Penelope had her cousin and bestie North by her side

When Penelope rang in her birthday last week, among the first to celebrate her publicly was her grandmother and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, who posted a touching tribute in her honor alongside photos of the two throughout the years.

© Instagram Her dad Scott also took to Instagram to celebrate her

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Penelope!" she wrote, adding: "Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P!"

© Instagram Kourtney with Penelope and Reign

Kris continued: "You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin and niece. You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love."

"May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey xo."