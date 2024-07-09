Scott Disick reflects on emotional passing of time in personal message to beloved daughter Penelope

Scott Disick is a doting father and was in a reflective mood this week as he observed how quickly time has passed.

The Kardashians star was thinking about his only daughter Penelope who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 12 on July 8, as he paid tribute to her on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a sweet never-before-seen photo of the pair of them. In the snapshot, Scott was carrying Penelope in his arms as they took a walk outside.

In the caption, he wrote: "Happy birthday 2 my little girl who isn’t that little anymore. Words could never describe how much u mean 2 me." The doting dad added a slew of red love heart emojis alongside his message.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many reminding Scott that however old Penelope gets, he will always have a special place in her heart.

"A daughter a daughter for all of her life. Your lucky," one wrote, while another commented: "We all know Daddy's girl, unbeatable bond. Yes, you are a good dad." A third added: "She will never out grow her precious Daddy!!! So cute the Lord!!"

Scott wasn't the only family member to publicly pay tribute to Penelope on her birthday. Kim Kardashian shared a number of photos of her and Penelope from over the years, and wrote: "My baby P is 12 years old today. It's so crazy how 12 just crept up."

She then posted a picture of her daughter North, 11, and Penelope together, and wrote: "Nothing more special than my niece being my daughter's best friend."

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, shared a number of photos of Penelope from over the years in a sweet birthday post on her own Instagram feed.

She wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, Penelope! Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P!"

She continued: "You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin and niece. You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love.

"May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey xo."

Along with Penelope, Kourtney and Scott are also parents to sons Mason, 14, and Reign, nine. Kourtney is also mom to baby son Rocky, who she welcomed with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.