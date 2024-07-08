Kourtney Kardashian's family rallies around daughter Penelope Disick on 12th birthday with never-before-seen snaps

Kourtney Kardashian's only daughter, Penelope Disick, celebrated her 12th birthday on July 8, and her famous family members are rallying around her.

One of the first to pay tribute, however, was none other than doting grandmom Kris Jenner, who is usually one of the first to share lengthy and heartfelt messages for family members on their special day.

Kris, 68, took to Instagram with a collection of photos of her granddaughter that spanned the years, from their recent glam outing to childhood candid moments with cousins, half-sister Alabama Barker, and her own brothers.

Kourtney, 45, shares Penelope and her brothers Mason, 14, and Reign, nine, with her ex Scott Disick, and she shares baby Rocky 13 Barker, eight months, with husband Travis Barker.

Kris sweetly penned: "Happy birthday to my beautiful Granddaughter, Penelope! Watching you grow into the smart, kind, funny, creative, amazing young lady you are today has been one of my greatest joys. I am so proud of you, P!"

She continued: "You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, friend, cousin and niece. You light up every room with your smile and fill our hearts with so much love."

"May your day be filled with joy, laughter, and all your favorite things. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey xo." Several fans wished "P" a happy birthday as well and gushed over how much she'd grown, with aunt Khloé Kardashian also adding in the comments: "P is the most special soul."

Because of her young age, Penelope remains off social media save for photos shared by older family members like her parents, grandparents, or even her aunts. She'll most often be seen in snaps from lavish Kardashian parties for her cousins like North West or Dream.

Her older brother Mason, meanwhile, officially joined Instagram earlier this year after turning 14 in December, and has since occasionally posted snaps with his friends, much to the amusement of his mom and aunts.

Penelope shares an extremely close relationship with her immediate family, most notably her mom, often jetting off around the world with her and her siblings, sometimes for work, sometimes for play, sometimes also in support of her step-dad Travis while he's on tour with Blink-182.

Last year, on an episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney noted that of all her kids, Penelope is probably closest to her in terms of personality and, funnily enough, taking an interest in her various business endeavors.

Scenes from the episode showed Kourtney at a shoot for her brand Lemme, while her pre-teen daughter stood by in the wings and shared her opinions on some of her mom's posing and fashion choices.

"Penelope is the most interested in what I do," Kourtney remarked in a confessional. "She gives great feedback, she has an amazing aesthetic. I love her opinion and I find it really valuable. I'm really close with my daughter and I'm just happy she's a strong lady like me."