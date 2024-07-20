Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses looks so different after change to appearance

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses is all grown up, as he joined his sister and mother in a new photo where he sported a brand new look.

© @gwynethpaltrow Instagram Gwyneth shares a photo with Apple and Moses looking all grown up, as her son sports a new look

The mom-of-two, founder of Goop, posted an "ask me a question" box on her Instagram, responding to one fan's enquiry for her "last photo with Moses". She happily obliged the question, uploading a snap with Apple and Moses towering over her as they put their arms around her while standing in a road, with a gorgeous vista in the background.

© Instagram Moses looks so grown up

Moses had changed his appearance from his usual dark blonde locks to a short cropped look. He opted for a burgundy polo shirt and brown pleated pants, as well as a matching pair of red Adidas sneakers on his feet. The 18-year-old also wore a chain around his neck, which peaked beneath his collar.

He towered over Gwyneth, who adhered to her classic quiet luxury look of white wide legged pants, and a blue shirt with the top buttons undone as she wore her iconic blonde hair in a neat bun. She smiled as she put arms around her kids, and her daughter Apple was practically her double.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris Martin with their kids Apple and Moses

Apple stunned with her long blonde hair flowing in waves down her shoulders, as she wore a long red gingham patterned sundress and black Mary Jane style flats. Like her brother, she was taller than the 51-year-old.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram May 14, 2024 of her daughter Apple Martin in honor of her 20th birthday

The latest photo of the family comes not long after they came together for Moses' graduation, before he heads to Brown University in Rhode Island. Already, Apple is studying at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. But it seems that Gwyneth is finally preparing to be an empty nester with her husband Brad Falchuk.

She revealed that the prospect of her son heading to university was "kind of giving me a nervous breakdown", as she felt she needed to quit her job, sell her house, and move.

"It's sort of putting things into turmoil," she said at her Goop Health Summit. "My identity has been being a mother. Apple's going to be 20 in May. So I've oriented my whole life around them and their schedules and when school starts. You start to let go in increments when they're driving themselves or do certain things. It is a slower process."

As Moses turned 18 in April, Gwyneth celebrated the moment with a loving post dedicated to him on Instagram. She said: "I am so proud of who you are. I love your sensitivity and brilliance and quiet humor. I admire how deep you go into areas that interest you, becoming an expert in synths from the 80’s and the French new wave."

She added: "I love how much you love the people you love, but also how internal you are. There is such a magnificent world of ideas and harmonies inside that beautiful head of yours. I am unbelievably proud of the person you are today, as you cross over the threshold into adulthood. I love you more than words can say, @mosesmartin you absolutely kill me."