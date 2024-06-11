The proud celebrity moms whose kids are graduating in 2024 — Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow

Graduation is a milestone occasion for any family, and it's no different for the stars. Whether their kids are graduating from kindergarten, middle school or high school, you'll see stars celebrating their children's achievements with tears welling up in their eyes.
Here are the stars whose kids are in the Class of 2024.
Heidi Klum
Heidi celebrated her son Henry's graduation from high school as he crossed the stage and picked up his diploma to a roaring crowd. While Henry's dad Seal wasn't spotted among Heidi's photos, the proud dad was likely also there cheering him on. The supermodel mom attended the ceremony with husband Tom Kaulitz, catching a snap of her son with a big grin on his face as he went to join his cohort. Later on, the family would meet for dinner to celebrate the occasion.
Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had a double whammy of Graduations, as her daughter Charlotte graduated from middle school and entered high school, and her son Rocky will be attending middle school. The proud mom took to Instagram to share her celebrations.
Moses Martin's graduation was certainly a family affair, as Gwyneth attended the ceremony alongside her husband Brad Falchuk, mom Blythe Danner, daughter Apple Martin, and ex-husband Chris Martin. The actress could be seen embracing her tall son in an emotional moment as he celebrated his achievement.