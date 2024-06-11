The proud celebrity moms whose kids are graduating in 2024 — Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow

Graduation is a milestone occasion for any family, and it's no different for the stars. Whether their kids are graduating from kindergarten, middle school or high school, you'll see stars celebrating their children's achievements with tears welling up in their eyes.

The likes of Jennifer Garner, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Katie Holmes will be celebrating as their children go onto brand new chapters, with some of them even heading off to college.

Here are the stars whose kids are in the Class of 2024.

1/ 8 Heidi Klum Heidi celebrated her son Henry's graduation from high school as he crossed the stage and picked up his diploma to a roaring crowd. While Henry's dad Seal wasn't spotted among Heidi's photos, the proud dad was likely also there cheering him on. The supermodel mom attended the ceremony with husband Tom Kaulitz, catching a snap of her son with a big grin on his face as he went to join his cohort. Later on, the family would meet for dinner to celebrate the occasion.

2/ 8 © TikTok/Getty Katie Holmes Suri Cruise is graduating from LaGuardia High School this month, which specializes in visual and performing arts. She is expected to attend the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, as she was caught on TikTok sporting a jumper for the college in a candid moment.

3/ 8 Jennifer Garner In a moment many moms will relate to, Jennifer Garner was in floods of tears as her daughter Violet graduated from high school, clapping in support. Violet seemed to hint that she'd be attending an Ivy League college, as she sported a navy Yale sweater on her high school's Instagram.



4/ 8 Melania Trump While Donald has been dealing with court cases and the campaign trail, he and wife Melania took a moment to celebrate their son Barron Trump's graduation from Oxbridge Academy in Florida. The former president alluded that his son was considering heading to New York University - and that he was interested in politics.



5/ 8 Sarah Michelle Gellar Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had a double whammy of Graduations, as her daughter Charlotte graduated from middle school and entered high school, and her son Rocky will be attending middle school. The proud mom took to Instagram to share her celebrations.



6/ 8 Kourtney Kardashian The mom-of-four celebrated her son Mason's graduation from middle school with a lavish party complete with buckaroo broncos and a food truck. The teenager's graduation was confirmed by father Scott Disick, who took his son and his friends to Nobu and shared the moment on Instagram.



7/ 8 Gwyneth Paltrow Moses Martin's graduation was certainly a family affair, as Gwyneth attended the ceremony alongside her husband Brad Falchuk, mom Blythe Danner, daughter Apple Martin, and ex-husband Chris Martin. The actress could be seen embracing her tall son in an emotional moment as he celebrated his achievement.

