Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck to Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose: Celebrity mothers who have special bonds with their daughters

These celebrity mothers may have hectic schedules, but they always find time to guide their gorgeous lookalike daughters on their career paths, self-discovery journeys, and important beauty lessons. Some of these young ladies are even following in their mothers' illustrious footsteps, carving out their own names in their respective fields.
Hollywood might have evolved since these iconic mums began their careers, but the timeless value of a mother’s bond with their daughters remains unchanged.
Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck
Jennifer’s oldest daughter Violet, 18, stays relatively out of the spotlight. However, her occasional appearances with her mother or father, Ben Affleck, and stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, show that Jennifer’s genes have prevailed. Violet’s appearance at the White House, attending a state dinner with Jennifer, showcased her poised and elegant demeanour, much like her mum. The 13 Going on 30 actress opened up about her home life during a chat with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.
During the conversation, Jennifer gave an insight into a family tradition she has been doing every New Years' Eve with her three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11. "On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc," she said. The doting mom - who shares her two daughters and son with ex-husband Ben Affleck - added: "They never show it to me, I wish! I let them have their privacy whatever...!"
Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose
Nicole and her identical daughter Sunday Rose Urban made a stunning pair at Paris Fashion Week in June as twinned in matching oufits. The 15-year-old’s rare public appearance alongside her mother highlighted their close bond. Nicole, who also shares Faith Margaret, 13, with Keith Urban, opened up about raising her daughters in a rare interview. “I’m raising two divine girls with Keith, who is just my love, my deep, deep love,” she told People. “They’re lovely people, and I’m so lucky to have Keith. It gives me the ability to do what I need to do, knowing I have him to come back to.
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
The founder of Meaningful Beauty, acknowledges the shifts in the modelling industry since her heyday in the 1980s. She trusts her near-identical 22-year-old daughter Kaia to navigate the complexities of modern fame. “I'm learning along with her about that stuff, but I feel like she has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance,” Cindy shared with People. Kaia’s poised approach to her burgeoning modelling career is a testament to the strong foundation her mother has provided.
Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz
The stunning acclaimed director of Blink Twice, 35, attributes her sense of community and support to her mother, Lisa, who is surrounded by an incredible group of women. “Seeing that kind of support and how it changed her life, I knew early on that it was something important to me,” Zoë told Byrdie. Lisa's beauty advice to her daughter emphasises natural beauty. “I’ve always kept my eyebrows full,” Zoë revealed to The New York Times. “I remember my mother was flabbergasted when I came out of the bathroom after over-tweezing once. Brows can change your face. I tell my daughters to let them be.”
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum
The celebrated judge of America’s Got Talent has passed on her modelling genes to her daughter, Leni. At 20, Leni is making her mark but acknowledges her mother’s influence. “I want Leni to have her own experiences, free from any contacts she might have thanks to me,” Heidi told Glamour UK.
Leni told people, “It’s just a fact I had help starting off, and I’m grateful for it. But I’m doing the work, putting in the time, travelling alone, and going to school. My mom and I just share the same love for modelling."
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
The 24-year-old lookalike daughter of Reese and actor Ryan Phillippe cherishes the life lessons imparted by her mother. “You’re only as beautiful as you treat other people,” Reese, 48, lives by the phrase “pretty is as pretty does.” Ava told People, “Beauty is subjective, but kindness and respect are universal. You glow from within when you’re a good person.” Despite their striking resemblance, Reese once remarked on the Today show, “She and I don’t see it that much.”
Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Apple Martin might keep a low profile, but the 19-year-old occasionally graces her mother Gwyneth’s Instagram, making us double-take with their striking resemblance. The GOOP genes run strong in their family, with even Gwyneth’s mother, Blythe Danner, highlighting the generational beauty. Gwyneth gushed about her daughter in an interview with Bustle.
"She's such an eminently nice person, and her values are in the right place," she told the outlet.
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss
Lila, who professionally goes by Lila Moss, is more than just her supermodel mother Kate’s clone. At 21, she’s carving out her own supermodel status. Lila’s debut, sharing a Vogue Italia cover with Kate in 2016, set the stage for her career. Since then, they’ve walked runways together, like Kim Jones’ Haute Couture debut for Fendi, and have graced major red carpets, including the 2023 Met Gala. “She’s definitely got my magpie gene, which is great when we’re shopping together at Saint Laurent or Lovers Lane, and less great when she’s squirrelling through my closets for vintage Galliano or Westwood to steal,” Kate told Vogue. “I think she might have pinched my boots today, you know.”
Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp
Of all the celebrity mother-daughter duos, Vanessa and Lily-Rose’s resemblance is perhaps the most uncanny. Lily-Rose’s breakout role in HBO’s The Idol melds her father Johnny Depp’s acting chops with her mother’s musical talents. Yet, it’s her work with Chanel that truly highlights their similarities. Lily, 25 has previously spoke on how she is influenced by her mother: “When I was little, I wanted to be a singer, just because I wanted to be like Mum. Every little girl wants to be like her mum,” she told The Sun.
“I would try on all of her dresses and shoes, even though I was in diapers at the time.There’s actually a picture of me in a diaper wearing Chanel pumps.”