Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck to Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose: Celebrity mothers who have special bonds with their daughters

Jennifer’s oldest daughter Violet, 18, stays relatively out of the spotlight. However, her occasional appearances with her mother or father, Ben Affleck, and stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, show that Jennifer’s genes have prevailed. Violet’s appearance at the White House, attending a state dinner with Jennifer, showcased her poised and elegant demeanour, much like her mum. The 13 Going on 30 actress opened up about her home life during a chat with Dr. Aliza Pressman, in the latest episode of her podcast, Raising Good Humans.

During the conversation, Jennifer gave an insight into a family tradition she has been doing every New Years' Eve with her three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11. "On New Year's Eve, my kids and I, we always do something, we write down something we want to let go of, something we want to manifest, etc," she said. The doting mom - who shares her two daughters and son with ex-husband Ben Affleck - added: "They never show it to me, I wish! I let them have their privacy whatever...!"