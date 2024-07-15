Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gwyneth Paltrow breaks silence on mom Blythe Danner's health scare after she's taken away in an ambulance
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Blythe Danner attend the 11th Annual Golden Heart Awards benefiting God's Love We Deliver on October 16, 2017 in New York City© Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow shares update on mom Blythe Danner after she's taken in an ambulance from charity event

The GOOP founder is the daughter of Blythe and Bruce Paltrow

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Gwyneth Paltrow has shared an update on the health of her mother Blythe Danner after it was reported that she was taken away in an ambulance over the weekend.

The actress, 81, was at a charity event in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 13, Springs Food Pantry's E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024, and reportedly suffered an unknown health scare.

People reported that an eyewitness at the event noted: "It was early on in the event and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway."

However, it looks like all is well, as a representative for GOOP on behalf of Gwyneth told the outlet that her mother is "completely fine," and a rep for Blythe herself added that she was "absolutely OK."

Back in 2022, the Butterflies are Free actress revealed in an interview with People that she quietly dealt with the same kind of oral cancer that claimed the life of her husband and Gwyneth's father Bruce Paltrow back in 2002, but after a years-long battle, she was finally in remission.

"Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," she mentioned. She remembered being diagnosed in 2018, saying: "I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

Blythe Danner attends the 49th Chaplin Award Honoring Jeff Bridges at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Blythe was reportedly taken away in an ambulance from a charity event in the Hamptons on Saturday

She recalled working in London in 2018 and "I started feeling very woozy and I was forgetting everything. And then I felt a lump in my neck, right next to where Bruce had found his [in 1999]."

Blythe was eventually diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma. "I kept it from my kids for a long time. I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry." She and Bruce also welcomed son Jake Paltrow, now 48, who is a director.

Actress Blythe Danner (L) and honoree Gwyneth Paltrow attend the 25th annual EMA Awards presented by Toyota and Lexus and hosted by the Environmental Media Association at Warner Bros. Studios on October 24, 2015 in Burbank, California.© Getty Images
Both Blythe and her daughter Gwyneth's representatives have confirmed that she is doing okay

The GOOP founder also spoke with the outlet and revealed her reaction to the diagnosis. "I was obviously very shocked. It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."

"She went through it with so much grace," the Shakespeare in Love star added. "I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."

This 21 March 1999 file photo shows US actress Gwyneth Paltrow (L) posing with her father director Bruce Paltrow (C) and mother actress Blythe Danner (R) upon their arrival at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, CA for the 71st Annual Academy Awards. Bruce Paltrow died suddenly in Rome 03 October 2002 while visiting his Oscar-winning daughter in Italy, a spokesman for the US embassy in Rome confirmed. According to reports, Paltrow, 59, died in the city's San Camillo hospital after experiencing breathing problems.© Getty Images
Gwyneth is the daughter of acting greats Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow

Blythe spoke candidly about not having a fear of death and how her perception of loss had shifted since losing Bruce in 2002. "I wasn't quaking in my boots. I don't have any fear of death at all."

"You never get over that kind of loss," she remarked. "Bruce was the heart of our family. And life is so much paler without him around. But grief is the price we pay for love."

Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner attend the after party for "I'll See You In My Dreams" screening on May 7, 2015 in West Hollywood, California© Getty Images
"I was obviously very shocked. It was scary," the GOOP founder said of her mom's cancer diagnosis

"I think we've all become somehow stronger. It's a bit of a crapshoot — this disease and this life. But I've had a career, great kids and a loving husband. I'm very grateful."

