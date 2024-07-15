Gwyneth Paltrow shares update on mom Blythe Danner after she's taken in an ambulance from charity event

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared an update on the health of her mother Blythe Danner after it was reported that she was taken away in an ambulance over the weekend.

The actress, 81, was at a charity event in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 13, Springs Food Pantry's E.A.T. in the Hidden Gardens 2024, and reportedly suffered an unknown health scare.

People reported that an eyewitness at the event noted: "It was early on in the event and she sat there for a while as they took her vitals. It didn't look that bad, but they took her away anyway."

Recommended video You may also like Gwyneth Paltrow’s Family Life: All You Need To Know

However, it looks like all is well, as a representative for GOOP on behalf of Gwyneth told the outlet that her mother is "completely fine," and a rep for Blythe herself added that she was "absolutely OK."

Back in 2022, the Butterflies are Free actress revealed in an interview with People that she quietly dealt with the same kind of oral cancer that claimed the life of her husband and Gwyneth's father Bruce Paltrow back in 2002, but after a years-long battle, she was finally in remission.

"Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer," she mentioned. She remembered being diagnosed in 2018, saying: "I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?' It's a sneaky disease. But I'm fine and dandy now. And I'm lucky to be alive."

© Getty Images Blythe was reportedly taken away in an ambulance from a charity event in the Hamptons on Saturday

She recalled working in London in 2018 and "I started feeling very woozy and I was forgetting everything. And then I felt a lump in my neck, right next to where Bruce had found his [in 1999]."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's shocking revelation about marriage to Chris Martin — how she knew it was over

Blythe was eventually diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma. "I kept it from my kids for a long time. I wanted to forge ahead as a mother, and I didn't want them to worry." She and Bruce also welcomed son Jake Paltrow, now 48, who is a director.

© Getty Images Both Blythe and her daughter Gwyneth's representatives have confirmed that she is doing okay

The GOOP founder also spoke with the outlet and revealed her reaction to the diagnosis. "I was obviously very shocked. It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow makes surprise comment on Princess Kate's latest public appearance

"She went through it with so much grace," the Shakespeare in Love star added. "I was amazed at how strong she was able to be."

© Getty Images Gwyneth is the daughter of acting greats Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow

Blythe spoke candidly about not having a fear of death and how her perception of loss had shifted since losing Bruce in 2002. "I wasn't quaking in my boots. I don't have any fear of death at all."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's children Apple and Moses tower over her in star-studded photo

"You never get over that kind of loss," she remarked. "Bruce was the heart of our family. And life is so much paler without him around. But grief is the price we pay for love."

© Getty Images "I was obviously very shocked. It was scary," the GOOP founder said of her mom's cancer diagnosis

"I think we've all become somehow stronger. It's a bit of a crapshoot — this disease and this life. But I've had a career, great kids and a loving husband. I'm very grateful."