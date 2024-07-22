Sofia Richie celebrates two months since daughter Eloise's birth with adorable photos

Sofia Richie is overjoyed as she marks a special milestone for her baby girl, Eloise, who just turned two months old.

The 25-year-old social media personality, known for her charming updates, recently shared an adorable, albeit faceless, photo of her daughter on her Instagram Story.

In the heartwarming snapshot, little Eloise is seen wearing a delightful green gingham dress adorned with pink stitching and bows, resting comfortably on a woven blanket.

Beside her, a pink cupcake and a leopard-print card with the words “Two Months” add to the celebratory scene. Sofia, clearly touched by the moment, added several happy-tear emojis to the image, capturing her joy and pride.

Despite the excitement, Sofia and her husband, Elliot Grainge, have chosen to maintain their newborn’s privacy, opting not to post a full image of Eloise.

Another image shared on Sofia's Story featured a charming wicker stroller and a pink cupcake with “2 months” written in green icing, accompanied by the same leopard-print card.

Eloise Samantha Grainge, the couple’s first child, was welcomed into the world on May 20. The name Samantha holds a special significance, serving as a tribute to Elliot’s late mother,

Samantha Berg, who passed away tragically in 2007. Samantha Berg suffered an amniotic fluid embolism during childbirth, which led to a coma she never recovered from, leaving a profound impact on Elliot and his family.

The joyous arrival of Eloise was announced by the couple through a heartfelt Instagram post.

They shared a tender black-and-white photo of Sofia cradling her daughter's tiny feet, wrapped in a white blanket, with Sofia captioning the post, "Best day of my life."

Earlier this year, Sofia revealed to Vogue that she was expecting her first child with Elliot, sharing insights into her pregnancy journey.

She expressed awe at the wonders of pregnancy, saying, "I learned so much during my first pregnancy, including what the female body is capable of.

“Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all."

Sofia and Elliot’s love story is one for the books. The pair had known each other for several years before their relationship blossomed into romance in early 2021.

Their connection deepened quickly, leading to an engagement in 2022 and a beautiful wedding in 2023.