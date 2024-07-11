Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner opens up about suffering a miscarriage before welcoming their second son

A day after her husband Wyatt Russell's 38th birthday, his wife Meredith Hagner is opening up about her painful experience with a miscarriage.

The actress, 37, shares two children with her actor husband, those being sons Buddy Prine Russell, three, and Boone Joseph Russell, five months.

She took to her Instagram Stories with a photograph of herself with her baby boy, covering his face with an emoji, and opened up for the first time about the pain of losing their child.

"Drunk on love with my rainbow baby," she penned, with "rainbow baby" being a term used to describe a child born after the family has experienced some kind of loss, whether it be miscarriage or stillbirth.

Meredith continued: "I lost my last baby in the early second trimester. It was horrendous. Sharing this because I thought it would break me and I felt so alone until realizing it was so common. If this has been you – I'm with you."

The As The World Turns star then shared another photograph, this time of herself cradling her baby bump, and wrote alongside it: "Feels really unnatural for me to share personal things on here."

She continued to explain why she felt the need to open up about her experience, adding: "But I think it's so important to destigmatize such a common experience. Women are strong as hell I've learned."

Meredith continued her story with another photo alongside Wyatt that highlighted the close bond between the couple. She penned: "When going through a sludgey difficult time, I always tell myself 'im from the future and the future is good' even if it seems impossible to grasp."

She concluded the section on a positive note, adding: "I was right! The future is good! And if you're there remember 'IM FROM THE FUTURE AND WOW IT'S GOOD'."

The actress, who is the daughter-in-law of legendary actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, then highlighted how she was personally able to find joy again with the eventual birth of their son Boone.

With a photo of mom and son at the beach (obscuring his face for the sake of privacy as well), she said: "Now I refuse to ever put this small bald king down and he won't take a bottle because he's boobs or bust which means I don't do anything but huff him and I don't care. It's love. And gratitude."

Meredith last took to social media to pay tribute to her husband of five years on his birthday, sharing a loved-up photo of theirs and a sweet message for the Black Mirror star, who isn't on social media.

"Happy birthday my sweetheart. I absolutely love watching you become more authentically you every year. Your YOU-ness is such a gift that I literally had to share it with a bunch of randos on the internet which I know is NOT your love language, but deal. Love you love you love you so."

If you desire more information about miscarriage and child loss, or seek support, here are some resources you can turn to