Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera dead at the age of 61

Clint Eastwood's longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera has died at the age of 61.

Clint, 94, confirmed the news in a statement which simply read: "Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much."

She passed away on Thursday July 18, 2024.

© David Livingston Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera attend Warner Bros. Pictures World Premiere of "The Mule"

The pair met in 2014 at C.E.'s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the central California town where Clint was once the mayor. Christina worked as a hostess.

The two kept their romance private, but she often attended major red carpet events with Clint including the 2015 Academy Awards where American Sniper, directed by Clint, was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

She also attended premieres for Sully (2016), The Mule (2018), The 15:17 to Paris (2018) and Richard Jewell (2019), and the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

© Jason LaVeris Director Clint and Christina attend a screening of "Sully" at Directors Guild Of America on September 8, 2016

Clint has shown a lifelong interest in Californian politics; he was registered Republican but has also supported Democrats and is now registered Libertarian.

He won election as the nonpartisan mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea in April 1986, and his $200 a month earnings were donated to the Carmel Youth Center. He served for two years, and declined to run for a second term.

© Bryn Colton Clint speaks at an event while campaigning for the position of Mayor of Carmel in 1986

The Dirty Harry actor is believed to be father to eight children from six women, although he has refused to ever discuss his family and confirm his offspring claiming "they're vulnerable people. I can protect myself, but they can't."

He shares Kyle, 56, and Alison, 52, with first wife Margaret Johnson, along with daughter Laurie Murray, 69, whom he claimed he did not know existed until some years after her birth. She was adopted at birth and her mother remains unknown.

Clint is also father to Kymber Lynn, 60, whose mom is Roxanne Tunis; actor Scott, 38, and Kathryn, 36, who were born to Jacelyn Reeves; daughter Francesca, 30, whose mom is Frances Fisher; and youngest daughter Morgan, 27, with his ex-wife Dina Eastwood, 58, to whom he was married from 1996 to 2014.