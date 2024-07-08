Travis Barker's current relationship with son Landon, 20, revealed as they prepare for major milestone

Behind the tattoos and the rockstar life, Travis Barker is all about keeping things in the family, a proud dad and husband above all else.

At the "Run Travis Run" 5K event in Los Angeles on Saturday July 5, he spoke with People about the joy he has being able to bring his family to work.

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer and producer is a father to four children, those being his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler; Atianna De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter from her previous relationship; and Rocky 13 Barker, eight months, with now-wife Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis gushed about having his son Landon, also a musician and a signee of his dad's DTA Records, join him and his Blink-182 bandmates on tour for a few upcoming dates, their first time performing together on a recurring basis on stage.

He revealed he was "so proud," adding that they were able to spend some time together when he was home last. "He was at home rehearsing the last few days and I got to see him."

Travis shared just how much his son was taking after him, to the point of actively working with dad. "I've been helping him with music, while I'm home, here and there. So yeah, I'm really proud of him."

© Getty Images Travis shared his pride at having Landon join him and Blink-182 on tour

Landon will join the group for their July 11-14 shows in Salt Lake City, Portland, and Quincy. Rock band Pierce the Veil is the main supporting act on the tour titled One More Time Tour, in support of their latest album of the same name, and will only play domestically.

In a previous conversation with the publication promoting "Run Travis Run," the apparel creator also spoke about his relationship with his wife Kourtney and charted the trajectory of their relationship as longtime friends-to-lovers.

He revealed that the pair actually bonded, appropriately enough, over fitness and wellness. “It's one of the main reasons we were so close."

© Instagram "I've been helping him with music, while I'm home, here and there. So yeah, I'm really proud of him."

"We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

He also emphasized how important it was for them to spend time together since welcoming their baby last November. "We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock 20-year-old Landon is a musician just like his dad, exploring rock, punk, and alt-pop styles

Travis shared that the goal of his event, which will come to NYC on July 21, was to inspire people to get outside, inspired in turn by one of the most iconic scenes from 1994's Forrest Gump.

"It should just be fun," he said. "Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside." His own exercise routine often involved "walking 30 minutes while I consume some sort of audiobook or podcast."

© Getty Images Travis is also a dad to baby Rocky with his wife Kourtney Kardashian

"And I do the same thing at night because I've always struggled with sleeping, especially after shows when I'm wound up and hyper. I've just found wellness and working out is so critical for everything that I do."