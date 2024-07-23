Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds finally reveal unusual name of 4th baby

It's been a long time coming but on Monday, Ryan Reynolds disclosed the name of baby number four with Blake Lively.

Speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York, Ryan thanked his family for their support and gave a shout out to his wife and their four kids.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said from the stage, before naming each his offspring.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."

He then added: "I love that my entire family is here."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Ryan announced the name at the Deadpool & Wolverine premier

Olin is a Nordic name which means 'ancestor's heir,' or 'to inherit.' Interestingly, many baby name outlets suggest it's a name for a boy.

Ryan and Blake haven't revealed the sex of their child, who as born in February, 2023, but but it wouldn't be unusual for them to pick a unisex moniker.

Blake and Ryan's child has a Nordic moniker

Shortly after the birth, Ryan opened up on CNBC's Power Lunch about having a big family.

He said: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Ryan and Blake adore family life

In a recent interview with E! News while promoting his film with Hugh Jackman, Ryan elaborated on his big brood, and discussed the possibility of having more children.

"The more the merrier," he quipped. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!"

© Elsa Ryan teased that they wait for Taylor to choose their baby names

Ryan teased his toddler's name earlier in May during an appearance on Today.

He joked to host, Savannah Guthrie, "Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics," a nod to the fact their famous friend had a song called Betty on her 2020 album Folklore which includes the names of their other children too.

© Emma McIntyre Ryan and Blake in 2022, when she was pregnant with their fourth child

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Ryan added that he and Blake "never find out," the sex of their child until they're born.