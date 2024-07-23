Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds finally reveal unusual name of baby number 4
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds met gala 2014© Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds finally reveal unusual name of 4th baby

The couple welcomed their fourth child in February 2023

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
35 minutes ago
It's been a long time coming but on Monday, Ryan Reynolds disclosed the name of baby number four with Blake Lively

Speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York, Ryan thanked his family for their support and gave a shout out to his wife and their four kids. 

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here," he said from the stage, before naming each his offspring.

"I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing, that is, the contents of this movie, that happens in your wondrous life."

He then added: "I love that my entire family is here."

Ryan announced the name at the Deadpool & Wolverine premier© Dimitrios Kambouris
Ryan announced the name at the Deadpool & Wolverine premier

Olin is a Nordic name which means 'ancestor's heir,' or 'to inherit.' Interestingly, many baby name outlets suggest it's a name for a boy.

Ryan and Blake haven't revealed the sex of their child, who as born in February, 2023, but but it wouldn't be unusual for them to pick a unisex moniker.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds film premiere
Blake and Ryan's child has a Nordic moniker

Shortly after the birth, Ryan opened up on CNBC's Power Lunch about having a big family. 

He said: "Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it. Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Ryan and Blake adore family life

In a recent interview with E! News while promoting his film with Hugh Jackman, Ryan elaborated on his big brood, and discussed the possibility of having more children.

"The more the merrier," he quipped. "As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!"

Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)© Elsa
Ryan teased that they wait for Taylor to choose their baby names

Ryan teased his toddler's name earlier in May during an appearance on Today

He joked to host, Savannah Guthrie, "Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics," a nod to the fact their famous friend had a song called Betty on her 2020 album Folklore which includes the names of their other children too. 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Blake Lively and Honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards at The Beverly Hilton on November 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque)© Emma McIntyre
Ryan and Blake in 2022, when she was pregnant with their fourth child

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is and I'll say this: We're still waiting."

Ryan added that he and Blake "never find out," the sex of their child until they're born. 

