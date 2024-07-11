Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's middle daughter's sense of humor revealed to be just like famous parents

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arguably hold the crown for not only one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, but also its sassiest, never shying away from roasting or poking fun at the other when the chance arises.

Ryan, 47, and Blake, 36, have been together since 2011, after first meeting the year prior on the set of The Green Lantern, and tied the knot in 2012. They've since also welcomed four children.

It looks like, though, that their kids are inheriting their parents' sense of humor, based on the Canadian-American actor's new interview in the run-up to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The third film in the Deadpool franchise, and the first as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the IP was acquired from Fox, sees the star reunite with his close friend Hugh Jackman.

Apparently, the months of filming and training seems to have taken a toll on one of Ryan's daughters, as he pointed out during his conversation with Variety alongside Hugh and director Shawn Levy.

Ryan and Blake are the parents of daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth child, welcomed in early 2023, whose name and gender identity have not yet been revealed.

During the conversation, the entrepreneur was asked how fit he needed to be to play Deadpool, to which he responded: "It's not so much about the aesthetic, though I have to fill out the suit. But you want people to see that you're putting in the work. It makes me feel like I earned it."

Hugh agreed as well that the physical effort can be a lot, to which Ryan added: "People make too much of the physical transformation. It places a weird expectation for actors. But that was remarkable — you started looking like Tommy Tune. You packed on an entire other Hugh."

Ryan did admit, though, that the amount of work that went into it could go overboard at times in his personal life, and even bring out the sassiness in his kids. "I have an intense relationship with Deadpool. My middle daughter said, 'Daddy, when can you stop Deadpooling?' I was like, 'Soon, baby. I promise.'"

Hugh then quipped: "You do have to stop wearing that mask in the house," which Shawn also joked was "weird," and Ryan fired back with a classic dig at his wife, saying: "It is weird. Listen, Blake insists, so I just do it."

The group also discussed the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine (which arrives in theaters on July 26) is the first R-rated Marvel movie, and the thought of that gave the Wolverine actor a brief pause. "It's obviously R-rated, and I don't want to get in trouble by encouraging…"

"I do," Ryan quickly added, including another nod to his kids. "So many kids have seen Deadpool and Deadpool 2. My own kids have seen it. And they came damaged."

"But it's never rated R just to be rated R. A lot of it is just the character. The character is very crass. His brain is like a half-eaten omelet inside the skull of a 7-year-old."