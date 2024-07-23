Blake Lively steals the show in daring red dress alongside Gigi Hadid at Deadpool premiere

The event, held in New York City, saw the 36-year-old actress dazzling in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that showcased her impeccable style.

Blake, known for her fashion-forward choices, looked sensational in the skintight one-piece, adorned with intricate beading depicting roses and thorns.

The embellishments ran along the sides of her body, accentuating her slim figure. The outfit featured long sleeves with opera gloves and matching shiny stilettos, completing the cohesive look.

She styled her long blonde tresses in a high ponytail, highlighting the sexy neckline of her ensemble, and accessorized with diamond-encrusted statement earrings shaped like sharp arrowheads.

Her makeup was equally striking, featuring a shimmering bronze smoky eye, glowing skin, peachy-pink blush, and a glossy nude lip, which highlighted her sharp features. To complement the embroidered details of her bodysuit, Blake carried a black sequined purse with a chunky chain strap.