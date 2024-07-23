Blake Lively steals the show in daring red dress alongside Gigi Hadid at Deadpool premiere

Blake Lively was the epitome of glamour as she turned heads in a Deadpool-inspired ensemble at the star-studded premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, on Monday night. Here are some of the best photos from the evening:
Blake Lively
The event, held in New York City, saw the 36-year-old actress dazzling in a figure-hugging, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that showcased her impeccable style.
Blake, known for her fashion-forward choices, looked sensational in the skintight one-piece, adorned with intricate beading depicting roses and thorns.
The embellishments ran along the sides of her body, accentuating her slim figure. The outfit featured long sleeves with opera gloves and matching shiny stilettos, completing the cohesive look.
She styled her long blonde tresses in a high ponytail, highlighting the sexy neckline of her ensemble, and accessorized with diamond-encrusted statement earrings shaped like sharp arrowheads.
Her makeup was equally striking, featuring a shimmering bronze smoky eye, glowing skin, peachy-pink blush, and a glossy nude lip, which highlighted her sharp features. To complement the embroidered details of her bodysuit, Blake carried a black sequined purse with a chunky chain strap.
Gigi Hadid
Joining Blake on the red carpet was supermodel Gigi Hadid, who opted for a monochromatic look. Gigi, 29, dazzled in a mustard yellow leather Miu Miu outfit, consisting of a strapless, bandana-inspired crop top and a pleated midi skirt.
She accessorized with a thick suede belt, a matching mustard yellow leather purse adorned with Deadpool-inspired keychains, and a variety of large chunky bangle bracelets. Her sleek blonde bob was styled into a slicked-back hairdo with bouncy old Hollywood-inspired bangs, and her makeup featured a flattering cool-toned look with a sharp wing and a glossy pout.
The duo, radiating elegance and confidence, shared the spotlight as they posed hand in hand.
Ryan Reynolds
Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, joined her on the red carpet, looking dapper in a classic and understated black blazer, matching dress pants, and shiny leather oxford shoes. The 47-year-old actor, whose latest film is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, shared sweet moments and laughter with his wife of nearly 12 years.
The couple, known for their playful and loving relationship, appeared in high spirits, sharing smiles with friends, including Wolverine star Hugh Jackman.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh, 55, looked suave in a monochromatic dark gray outfit, complete with a blazer, matching button-down shirt, dress pants, and shiny black oxford shoes. His dark hair was neatly gelled back, adding to his polished look.
Avril Lavinge
Pop-punk icon Avril Lavigne, 39, showcased her signature edgy style in faux leather flared pants with lace-up details and a baggy gray T-shirt. She completed her casual yet chic look with pointed-toe ballet flats and layers of silver necklaces.