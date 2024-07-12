Blake Lively's baby no 5. comment as she teases being 'pregnant again'

Blake Lively made a cheeky comment on whether she and Ryan Reynolds might expect a fifth baby down the line, as she responded to a clip of her husband.

The actress, soon to star in It Ends With Us, took to Instagram Stories to re-post a clip of Ryan while he's away on the press tour for Deadpool and Wolverine, as he held what was reported to be Britain's ugliest dog in his arms. Peggy, a pub and Chinese crested cross, is set to make her film debut as Dogpool in the upcoming film.

The Deadpool star said in the video: "She won ugliest dog in Britain, but we're not telling her that, because she is a 10 in our hearts," adding: "She is really, truly amazing… and we love her very, very much."

Blake wrote: "SOS He's trying to get me pregnant again", over the top of the reshared clip, a clear joke about the image of Ryan holding the dog in a teal suit.

She added: "Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude".

As if it couldn't be clearer that Blake and Ryan remained utterly besotted with each other, Blake's joke about baby number five highlighted that romance isn't dead between the couple who have been married since 2012.

Together, the couple already share four children: James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and a fourth child who remains publicly unnamed, but turned one in February.

According to Blake, family is her number one priority, as she told Forbes: "Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live."

She added: "I just want my kids to be proud."

Meanwhile, Ryan shared an adorable fact about his kids, explaining: "They have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that."

"It's a point of pride of theirs. They've also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada and particularly Vancouver," he said, as Ryan also shares dual citizenship between Canada and the United States.

The star has also joked that the reason they have yet to reveal their fourth child's name has something to do with the family's close friendship with star Taylor Swift, who revealed their third daughter's name in the song "Betty".

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is, and I'll say this: We're still waiting", he joked.