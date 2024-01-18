From the Kardashians to the Beckhams: the most over-the-top kids birthday parties – and why they're more 'challenging'

The one thing that may be more extravagant than a party hosted by a celebrity – from Kate Moss' recent 50th at the Ritz Paris to Justin Bieber renting a private island for his 21st – is the ones they throw for their children.

Celebrities like The Kardashians, Cardi B, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, or Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been known to go all out for their kids' birthdays, and planning for them presents a unique, trickier challenge than that of an adults-only fête.

Kadie Roberts – who has close to a decade of experience in party planning for several high-end event companies, including her own – told HELLO! that while kids' birthday parties lend themselves to more creativity and "a bit of whimsy," they also require more patience.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian gives a sneak-peek inside birthday party for daughter Chicago

She explained: "This also makes them one of the more challenging events to go off without a hitch," adding: "If you're not thoughtful in the details, the party can feel disjoined when attempting to engage so many different age groups and demographics in the same place, at the same time."

Below, take a look back at some of the most over-the-top birthday parties hosted by some of your favorite celebrity parents.

The Kardashians

There's no question the Kardashian family leads the pack when it comes to hosting parties, thanks to their own incredibly famous event planner, Mindy Weiss.

Family matriarch Kris Jenner is officially a grandmother to 13 children after the arrival of Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky with Travis Barker, and all 12 before him have been treated to the most lavish of celebrations. Kylie Jenner created an at-home theme park "StormiWorld" for her daughter's fifth birthday, Kim Kardashian created "Kidchella" for North West's first, as well as "Camp North" for her ninth, a sleepover that started via a private jet trip.

Cardi B and Offset

These two may have ups and downs in their relationship, but when it comes to their kids, Kulture, five, and Wave, two, they won't hesitate to get together and throw an epic bash.

For their son's first birthday in 2022, the former pair hosted a race-car themed birthday party that even had life-size, Lamborghini-looking sports cars as decoration, plus of course a kid-size, bedazzled toy car for Wave too.

To celebrate the longtime couple's youngest daughter Harper's sixth birthday in 2017, these two opted for a different, royal kind of extravagance that didn't quite include pricey balloon arches and ornate birthday cakes.

Instead, Harper got to feel like a real-life princess, with her very own tea party hosted at the one and only Buckingham Palace, featuring none other than Princess Eugenie herself, no less.

© Instagram Jessica recently threw a rainbow-unicorn themed birthday for her youngest daughter

Jessica Simpson's three kids, Maxwell, 11, Ace Knute, ten, and Birdie Mae, four, have gotten to enjoy not only their Kardashian besties' birthday parties, but of course their own, which are just as grand.

Jessica is an expert on themed parties, and has hosted celebrations dedicated to The Greatest Showman, Barbie, rainbow unicorns, and more.

