David Guetta and girlfriend Jessica Ledon welcome first baby: meet his blended family

Congratulations are in order for David Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, they have welcomed their first baby together!

The DJ, 56, and the actress, 32, shared the happy news with a joint post on Instagram Sunday, sharing a sweet photo featuring their tiny newborn.

"Love is in the air," the French musician wrote, adding: "Welcome Cyan." The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities and fans alike, including one from the doting dad's eldest son Elvis. Below, get to know the couple's love story and now blended family.

THROWBACK: David Guetta Gets Documentaty Treatment

Who is Jess Ledon?

Jess is an actress born in Havana, Cuba in 1992, though she was raised in Miami Florida, and entered the world of performing arts at a young age.

She got her start in dancing and modeling, appearing on reality television show Model Latina in 2010; still, it wasn't until after graduating college with a degree in business that she decided to pursue acting.

After completing a two-year conservatory program at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York, she went on to participate in various theater productions in both Los Angeles and London. Her first and most recent film credit is a short film titled Adonai, in which she plays the titular character, released in 2022.

When did David and Jess start dating?

David and Jess started dating in 2015, one year after his split from ex-wife Cathy Guetta (née Lobé).

Two years later, he reportedly gave her a promise ring in lieu of an engagement ring, supposedly out of his flailing belief in marriage. In late 2022, rumors swirled that the pair had split, however by February of 2023, they were spotted back together enjoying a beach day in Miami. They announced they were expecting their first baby at the Latin Grammys in November.

© Getty David and Cathy, pictured above in 2013, were married from 1992 to 2014

David's ex-wife Cathy and kids

David was married to French socialite Cathy, 56, for 22 years, from 1992 to 2014. She was born in Senegal, and later moved to France and became a nightclub manager and events organizer. She and her ex-husband previously ran a nightclub named Le Sweet Bar, plus she helped run various other clubs and restaurants across Paris, Cannes, Marrakech, and Ibiza.

The former pair have two children together, son Tim Elvis Eric, 20, who goes by Elvis, and daughter Angie, who will be 17 in September.

© Getty The DJ and his son at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Shortly after David shared news of his new baby on Instagram, his son – who has made several red carpet appearances alongside him – endearingly commented: "Little brother gonna be strong!" with a red heart emoji.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.