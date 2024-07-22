Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky takes after dad Travis Barker in new pics — but Reign steals the show

Kourtney Kardashian is already relishing in the memories of her and Travis Barker's recent, extra special trip to New York City.

The couple traveled to the East Coast for the weekend in honor of Run Travis Run, the annual half-marathon the Blink-182 drummer hosts in honor of the 2008 plane crash that he survived, and the severe injuries that came with it.

In addition to the support of Kourtney, Travis had the support of his stepson Reign and his baby son Rocky Thirteen as he completed the special run, and the Lemme founder just shared the sweetest photos to commemorate it.

Kourtney took to Instagram as the weekend came to an end and shared a round of heartwarming family photos, starting off with a pic of her walking hand in hand with Travis and her son Reign, who she shares with ex-partner Scott Disick.

A snap followed of Reign posing next to his mom looking all grown up, and then two adorable photos featuring baby Rocky, one of Travis holding him up, and another of him with Rocky sitting on his lap as he plays the drums.

The last of the batch of photos put the spotlight on Reign, who looked cool as ever in a white tank top and jeans, and left his mom's fans in awe over how grown up he is.

They were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the family snaps, with Kourtney's sister Khloé Kardashian writing: "You're a freaking vibe babe!!!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Omg... Reign is SO BIG!!!!!!" and: "Reign is such an icon," as well as: "Such a beautiful family. Hope the run and concert was amazing. Blessings to you today and always."

Travis also took to Instagram to share photos from the weekend, including clips of the Blink-182 concert the band hosted after the race, plus a touching photo of his son Landon Barker, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, running right next to him.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby Rocky in November of last year

In a statement on his running campaign's website, Travis reflected on his decision to launch the tradition, recalling: "After my accident in 2008 more than 70% of my body was burnt and I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

© Instagram Reign also tagged along for the trip

"It started off with short walks and then that turned into short runs everyday. I felt this sense of calmness and a rush of dopamine every time I ran. I've kept this up for years now, and I always start my day with it. I even run 3 miles everyday before my shows when I'm on tour."

He went on: "This past year I ran my first half marathon and participated in a few 5k's. I loved how everyone from all walks of life ran together and supported one another. The running community is massive and it really inspired me to create Run Travis Run as a way to bring like minded people together."

"I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits. This is what Run Travis Run is built off of and we are just getting started," Travis concluded.