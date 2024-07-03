Pink's ultra-private home in Santa Barbara with husband Carey Hart and two kids

Pink is currently in mainland Europe where she's embarking on a string of gigs as part of her Summer Carnival tour. However, there's been a bump in the road for the 'So What' singer as she recently canceled her performance in Bern, Switzerland at the last minute over doctors' orders.

The 44-year-old, who shares Willow, 12, and Jameson, seven, with her husband of 18 years, Carey Hart, wrote on social media: "I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

Meanwhile, when the mother-of-two isn't wowing fans and concert-goers with her seriously impressive performances, she can be found at home with her husband and two children.

The family of four live in a gorgeous abode in Santa Barbara and, although Pink likes to keep a lot of her family life private, she has shared the occasional glimpse at the house.

1/ 7 © Instagram Kitchen This adorable photo of Pink and Carey's youngest, Jameson, shows him proudly standing in the kitchen after doing some cooking with his mom. The kitchen has lots of neutral elements, such as cream cupboards and black and white tiles behind the oven and cooker, but there are pops of color thanks to the green, retro-style patterns featured on the central island of the kitchen. The family also have a huge double fridge and plenty of cool appliances in the background.

2/ 7 © Instagram Bathroom One thing we love about Pink is that she keeps it real. The performer, who is known for her seriously impressive acrobats on stage during her concerts, shared this photo of her taking some time for some "self-care", as she wrote in her caption, as she relaxed in the bath with a glass of wine and a book. The snap also shows how her right knee was strapped up, no doubt from her vigorous routines!

3/ 7 © Instagram Living room Pink shared this photo of her and Willow getting into the holiday spirit and we love how bright their living room is! Not only did they have a beautiful and brightly decorated Christmas tree adorned with lights and baubles, but their living room had stunning green wallpaper with a paisley pattern. The wallpaper is contrasted with an adjacent wall painted red with some artwork, and pretty hanging chandelier lights.

4/ 7 © Instagram At-home gym Fans of Pink will know that the superstar stays in incredible shape – not least because of those aforementioned rigorous stunts and acrobatics she performs on stage. So it makes sense that the singer has an area at home dedicated to working out. This photo shows the mother-of-two lying on a yoga mat with some resistance bands next to her while her two kids, Willow and Jameson, join in on the fun by sitting on some exercise balls. The gym is kitted out to the maximum, with plenty of weight machines and equipment visible in the background. There's also a mirror and barre in the middle of the room.

5/ 7 © Instagram At-home studio Not only does Pink keep her physical fitness in check, but her vocal fitness, too. The star shared a photo of her at-home recording space and it's so cool. The multi-talented musician has a piano as well as large speakers, a big screen and a professional microphone all set up so she can create those pop bangers from the comfort of her own home.



6/ 7 © Instagram Dining room Much like her kitchen, Pink's dining area is so bright and colorful and is a true representation of the family's character. This photo shows Willow and Jameson dressed up as they enjoyed some snacks at the dinner table – which was full of brightly colored flowers, candles and beautiful pieces of art that the kids had made. The chairs are all multi-colored and in the background stands a blue crockery cabinet. There's even a pink stag's head on the wall. Very on-brand!

7/ 7 © Instagram Outdoor area We haven't seen much of Pink's outdoor space but, given the size of their home, and the fact that they live in the wealthy area of Santa Barbara, we can bet that they have generous space when it comes to their garden. This photo, shared at Christmas, gives a little glimpse into their garden with Pink holding an enormous tree they acquired for the holiday season. From the photo, we can see that the family have a large patio area outside, as well as plenty of plants and trees in the background.

