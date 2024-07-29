Kelly Ripa reveals how daughter Lola has changed after 9 months away from home

It appears Kelly Ripa had a bit of a British invasion over the weekend at her home in the Hamptons.

On the Monday, July 29 episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, the longtime host kicked off the week catching up with her co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos, on their weekends; the Riverdale actor was away in Italy in support of his soccer team, Campobasso Football Club.

Meanwhile, the All My Children alum stayed back in New York, specifically her home out east, tending to a very special visitor: none other than the couple's daughter Lola Consuelos.

While on LIVE, as Mark joked: "You were by yourself alone missing me the whole weekend," Kelly quickly shot back: "No! Hurricane Lola blew back into town."

She shared: "Our daughter Lola came home, and it's her first time in the United States in nine months." Lola, 23, is an aspiring singer, and has been living in London for the past year.

"I couldn't believe it!" Kelly noted about how long it's been since her daughter visited, and she noted: "To me she looks like Lola, she sounds like Lola, but we had a bunch of friends come over, everybody came over to see Lola, and everybody said the same thing, 'You sound so British!'"

© Instagram Lola spent the weekend out east with her mom

"Did you have her take out the rubbish?" Mark joked, as Kelly continued: "But it's very funny, she doesn't have a British accent," before her husband again quipped: "Did she speak like Madonna did back in the day?"

"No, I'm very disappointed, like I thought she'd be full British by now," Kelly continued, and explained: "She doesn't speak with a British accent, but she says British things."

© Instagram Kelly visited Lola in London in October

However, friends of the Consuelos-Ripa family — which include David Muir and Anderson Cooper — are convinced she has in fact come back sounding like a true Brit.

© Instagram The Consuelos-Ripa kids

"I love it, but what's funny is that all of our friends and all of her friends think she sounds fully British," Kelly shared, as Mark noted that they speak to her so much more often that they likely don't hear it themselves.

© Getty Kelly and Mark live in the Upper East Side

In addition to Lola, Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 27, who is an aspiring actor, and Joaquín, 21, who is a student at the University of Michigan.

The couple has been married since 1996, when they eloped in Las Vegas one year after meeting on the set of soap opera All My Children, in which they starred as on-screen love interests Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.