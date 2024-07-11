Meet Pink and Carey Hart's adorable 2 kids — Willow and Jameson

Pink may be one of the defining pop stars of the 21st century, but she's also a pretty great mom - although she never thought she would be. Speaking of her journey into motherhood, the musician revealed she didn't know she'd have a family because she was "terrified I would be a terrible mother."

"But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become," she said.

© Getty Pink and Carey share two children, Willow and Jameson

Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, shares her two children, Willow and Jameson, with husband Carey Hart - an off-road truck racer, former professional freestyle motocross competitor, and former motorcycle racer. The couple have been married since 2006.

Here's everything you need to know about Pink's two kids.

Willow Sage Hart

© Kevin Mazur Willow has been joining Pink on her recent tour

Pink and Carey welcomed Willow on June 2, 2011 in Los Angeles. She announced the news on X (then known as Twitter), writing: "We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy #beyondblessed."

Already, Willow has shown a talent for music as at just seven years old she featured on The Greatest Showman: Reimagined, a tribute album for the musical film, where she joined her mom in singing "A Million Dreams (Reprise)".

She would go on to make her Billboard chart debut in 2021, as she duetted "Cover Me In Sunshine" with her mom, who explained how music had bonded the mother-daughter duo: "Willow and I find comfort in music, so we're putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort too."

© @pink Instagram Willow debuted her buzzcut on Pink's Instagram

Earlier in 2024, Willow debuted a buzz cut not dissimilar to her mom's own crop - but according to the pop star, it wasn't her idea.

"I told her, I made the mistake of complimenting her beautiful long hair and so she shaved it off," explained the singer. "So contrary to popular belief, it was not my idea. I was living vicariously through my children that have hair."

Jameson Moon Hart

© Instagram Pink's son Jameson in their colorful kitchen

The couple would go on to welcome their son Jameson on December 26, 2016.

In April 2020, Pink revealed that she and Jameson had contracted COVID-19 the month before, when her son was just three-years-old. Worryingly, his symptoms were far worse than his mom's, lasting nearly three weeks, although they fortunately both recovered fully. She would later call it the "most physically and emotionally challenging experience" she'd ever had as a mom

Jameson may not share his sister's musical leanings, but he certainly has a sense of humor. In February 2021, the singer shared a video on TikTok in which she attempted to teach him the lyrics to her song with Willow, "Cover Me In Sunshine."

Instead of singing the lyrics back, he growled them - which Pink found hilarious. When she asked him what version he was singing, he responded: "The low version".

As he turned six in 2023, Pink wrote of the difficulty she had in having Jameson, saying: "They said we couldn't have you. Then you had to try twice to get here. I wasn't sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already. I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger."