Emily Andre inundated with support after being mum-shamed with baby Arabella

Emily Andre has received an inundation of supportive messages this week after being mum-shamed in a video with her baby daughter, Arabella.

The NHS doctor, who shares three children with her husband Peter, received a spate of negative remarks after she shared a video in which she could be seen cradling her little one whilst completing a range of household tasks such as cleaning. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre sparks reaction with new at-home video featuring baby Arabella

She captioned her video: "Mums really are superhuman, who would have thought it would be so hard to make a tea and squeeze the tea bag with only one hand free. Can any other Mums out there relate?"

© Instagram Emily welcomed Arabella in April this year

Her Instagram post attracted an array of comments, with several arguing that Emily should be completing her chores hands-free. "Why can't you put the baby down? Never would I have a clingy baby, they need to learn. Babies adapt very easily," wrote one, while a second noted: "I've had three children and have never carried my children around whilst doing house chores."

© Instagram Emily announced the arrival of her little one on Instagram

A third meanwhile added: "Put the baby down sometimes otherwise they will cling to you like glue when they are older!"

The 34-year-old was nonetheless flooded with supportive messages, highlighting Emily's parenting skills. "Babies like to be [held] by their mum, it doesn't make a clingy baby, when they're ready to be away from mum they will," wrote one, while a second added: "All the judge-y experts in the comments. I think a doctor with multiple kids knows better than you," and a third said: "Some of these comments are so rude!! Wow didn't realise all of you were 'perfect' leave Emily alone to her OWN parenting."

© Getty Images Emily and Peter share three children together

Emily and her husband Peter welcomed their bundle of joy back in April. Whilst they initially struggled to pick a moniker, the duo finally settled on Arabella Rose Andréa.

At the time of Arabella's arrival, Peter wrote on Instagram: "Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy."

© Instagram The couple welcomed Amelia and Theo in 2014 and 2016 respectively

Aside from Arabella, Peter and Emily are also doting parents to Amelia and Theo, whilst Peter also shares Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.

Emily has been vocal about her role as a stepmother and has seemingly embraced her blended family life. During a chat with Bella Magazine, she said: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you.

"It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."