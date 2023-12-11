Pregnant Emily Andre wows in bump-hugging dress for rare photo with son Theo

Emily Andre showed off her growing baby bump at the weekend as she stepped out to enjoy a festive Christmas party with her loved ones.

For the special occasion, the 34-year-old, who is expecting her third child with husband Peter, wowed in a figure-hugging beige maxi dress complete with a waist-cinching belt and a cosy turtleneck design.

The NHS doctor teamed her sophisticated garment with a pair of pointed suede boots, a gold disc pendant and a creamy manicure.

Elevating her look, the mother-of-two styled her Rapunzel tresses in a sleek style and highlighted her chiselled features with radiance-boosting makeup. Stunning!

© Instagram Emily welcomed Theo in November 2016

Taking to Instagram, Emily delighted her followers with a sweet snapshot of herself beaming alongside her seven-year-old son, Theo. The mother-son duo looked so precious as they enjoyed a quiet moment on a plush grey chair lined with cosy faux furs.

The youngster looked so grown up in a knitted festive jumper which he teamed with a pair of dark trousers and some bright red trainers.

"Such a lovely evening at the @thecangroup Christmas party, thank you so much @clairepowellcan for being an amazing hostess as always!! Really feeling in the festive spirit now," Emily gushed in her caption.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with proud hubby Peter writing: "Gorgeous as usual," before adding: "How can you be five months pregnant? Honestly I look more pregnant than you do."

A second follower commented: "Looking so radiant Emily! Gorgeous," followed by a red love heart, and a third chimed in: "Aww Emily these photos are beautiful, thank you for sharing."

Aside from Theo, Peter and Emily are also doting parents to nine-year-old Amelia whom they welcomed into the world in January 2014.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Beyond this, Peter is a devoted father to son Junior and daughter Princess whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Lovebirds Peter and Emily first shared news of their family expansion back in October via social media.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Sharing their wonderful baby news with the world, the duo, who wed in 2015, uploaded a picture of themselves beaming alongside a string of sonogram photos.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

© Instagram Emily and Princess share a close bond

Reflecting on her parenting style, Emily told HELLO! In 2016: "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am, but he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

Peter, meanwhile, went on to say: "It's about manners, one hundred percent... They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."