Peter Andre and wife Emily announce the arrival of their third child

Congratulations to Peter Andre and his wife Emily, who have welcomed their third child together.

Taking to social media to share the first image, the couple – who are already doting parents to two children – revealed their newborn baby, who has yet to be named, arrived on Tuesday.

In the caption to his heartfelt Instagram post, Peter said: "Just minutes old……We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing.

"Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy. Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister.

"As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help! Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading."

"No name… She’s a mysterious girl…," one fan teased, while former Strictly star Ola Jordan joked: "Congratulations guys... well I think Ola is a lovely name."

Back in October, the couple - who tied the knot in 201 - shared their wonderful pregnancy news on Instagram with the sweetest snapshot featuring a string of five sonogram pictures.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we." Aside from their new bundle of joy, both Peter and Emily are parents to son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, ten.

Emily, an NHS doctor, is also step-mum to Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price. During an appearance on Loose Women back in November, Emily opened up about home life with Peter and how they split the chores – including keeping a close eye when the kids brush their teeth.

"It's just another thing on top of everything else - we do try and remind each other," she explained. "Within parents you've each got your strengths and you've got to work together and do your best - that's all you can do isn't it."

Whilst the news of having another child came a surprise to most, for Emily and Peter, a third baby has always been on the cards.

Opening up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview in 2022, Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones. Peter also had never ruled out the idea of welcoming another baby.

Talking to Vicky Patterson on her podcast The Secret To, Peter was asked if he wants more children, to which he replied: "Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I'm done and then I find myself having conversations with Em going, 'Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?'"

He added: "I can't even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don't know, it's just one of those things. It's just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don't know."