Emily Andre is a devoted mum to the children she shares with her singer husband Peter Andre, son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine.

The GP mum-of-two is expecting her third child with the popstar, with their new addition due to arrive in 2024. Emily is also step-mum to Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Emily, 34, had very different deliveries with her two children; her first birth with Amelia sounds like it was far more straightforward than Theo’s arrival.

Read on to learn about Emily’s births with her children Amelia and Theo…

Emily’s "easy" birth with first baby Amelia

Emily and Peter welcomed their first child together in January 2014.

The I Feel You singer took to his Twitter account to share the happy news, telling his followers: "Now that I have had the opportunity to tell Junior & Pringles, we are very happy to announce the safe arrival of our beautiful baby girl.

"We are extremely thrilled and mum and bubba are doing fine. We are looking forward to a nice quiet couple of weeks getting to know our baby. Thanks to everyone at the Musgrove Park Hospital."

Emily revealed details of Amelia’s birth when she spoke to Lorraine Kelly in 2017 about wanting to expand her family, after welcoming son Theo.

Emily explained: "I'd rather not [have another Caesarean] now I know I can do it with a natural delivery, and I did it so quickly and so easily with Milly.

"I'd like to try with a natural birth next time,” she said.

Emily Andre’s unexpected Caesarean

Emily and Peter welcomed their son Theo in November 2016, with the proud dad once again announcing the news on Twitter.

"Very, very happy for our new baby boy,” Peter posted, and later thanked well-wishers: "Thanks so much for all your lovely comments. Buzzing," he wrote.

Theo arrived early, as his due date was in December – and his parents predicted this.

"I had to go to hospital two weeks ago because I'm having contractions already, which makes me think this baby could come early," the junior doctor told Reveal.

Emily later told Lorraine Kelly about her birth with Theo: "Theo was breach - I'd planned to have a natural labour but couldn't. So it was a planned Caesarean in the end, which I wasn't expecting.

"I felt disappointed, like I'd let him down, because it is more risky having a C-section than a natural birth, so I was worried for him. Obviously, I looked into all the risks - I probably ended up worrying more than I should have done."

The doctor admitted that the recovery process was harder than she’d expected, explaining: "I couldn't pick Millie up while I was recovering and it took a good six weeks to feel better.”