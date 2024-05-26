Emily Andre's most beautiful bump photos from three pregnancies with Peter Andre

Peter Andre and his wife Emily share three children together, Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and Arabella Rose Andrea, who was born on 2 April.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now," Peter wrote on Instagram to introduce his daughter to the world. "So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family."

He added: "Baby has been spoiled with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

WATCH: Peter Andre shares beautiful candid moment with his newborn daughter

It was always the couple's intention to have a big family. In 2022, Emily told HELLO! that it was her dream to have three children, while it was Peter's to have five.

Emily, an NHS doctor, is also step-mum to Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his former marriage to Katie Price, meaning their blended family has already met their expectations.

When she's not dressed in scrubs, Emily never fails to delight her fans with her fun and flattering wardrobe - and her glamorous maternity style throughout her pregnancies was no exception.

While Peter and Emily are relatively private when it comes to their children, the mother-of-three did share a handful of beautiful bump photographs during each of her pregnancies. Take a look below...

1/ 6 © Instagram Pregnant with Arabella Emily showed off her penchant for glamorous maternity style when she rocked a fitted caramel-hued bodycon dress on a date night with her husband, Peter. The NHS doctor was just weeks away from welcoming her daughter Arabella.

2/ 6 Holiday postcards Back in January, Emily shared a beautiful photo of her growing baby bump while on holiday during her pregnancy with Arabella. The snapshot, which was taken from above, saw the NHS doctor standing on the beach with waves lapping at her feet, wearing white striped bikini bottoms showing off her blossoming bump. "Such a lovely break and now back home, missing the sea and sand already but counting down the next 3 months to meet our little one…" Emily penned on Instagram.

3/ 6 New Year's Eve celebrations Shortly after announcing their third pregnancy together, Emily and Peter took to Instagram to share a glowing couple's photo. Emily held onto her growing bump as she wore a beautiful ruby-hued dress and glitzy gold flat sandals. "Thank you to everyone for all your kindness and support this year. Here’s to a new year with lots of exciting things to come. Love you all!!" she wrote to her Instagram followers.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Pride of Britain Awards Peter looked every inch the proud father-to-be back in October 2013 when the happy couple stepped out to attend the Pride of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House. For the red carpet event, Emily, who would have been pregnant with her daughter Amelia, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a spellbinding gold dress adorned with glittering beads. She completed her glamorous look with a simple black clutch bag and some peep-toe heels. Peter, meanwhile, looked his dapper usual self in a smart grey suit and a black tie.

5/ 6 © Getty Images TV Choice Awards Emily and Peter turned heads on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards back in September 2013. Whilst the couple looked picture-perfect for the glitzy occasion, it was Emily's baby bump that undeniably stole the show. As the couple posed at The Dorchester Hotel in London, The NHS doctor showed off her subtle bump in a prom-style dress crafted from black tulle and taupe satin. She elevated her red carpet look with a pair of strappy heels and swept her Rapunzel-esque locks over to one side for a dose of Hollywood glamour.