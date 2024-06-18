Emily Andre shares adorable never-before-seen family photo of baby Arabella, and elder children, Amelia and Theo

Emily Andre couldn't be more besotted with her beautiful family. On Sunday, the junior doctor shared an adorable, never-before-seen photo of her doting husband, Peter Andre, and their beautiful brood.

The special family moment captured the Mysterious Girl hitmaker cradling his baby daughter, Arabella, who the couple welcomed on 2 April, whilst in bed with their elder children, Amelia, and Theo, for a special Father's Day tribute.

The couple likes to keep Amelia and Theo's faces obscured from photos to protect their privacy. However, what couldn't go unnoticed in the touching snap was Amelia's beautiful, lengthy brunette locks, just like her mother's.

Alongside the photo, the 34-year-old wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there. To my lovely husband, we couldn’t ask for better [red love heart emojis] Love you so much @peterandre And of course to my dad, thank you for being wonderful xxx."

A second photo showed Emily with her father, Ruaraidh MacDonagh, whilst enjoying a wintry outing.

Emily Andre reveal adorable nickname for baby daughter

The heartfelt post went down a storm with Emily's followers who can't get enough of Arabella updates. "Gorgeous family & photo! Says it all xxx [red love heart emojis]," one penned. A second added: "Nothing like a family… Such gorgeous wife and children … Two role model parents," alongside a string of applause and love heart emojis.

It's clear that Peter is enjoying being in the baby bubble with his newborn, and recently opened up to The Sun about whether he and Emily would be welcoming any more children.

"This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one," he told the publication.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Arabella on 2 April

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 per cent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."

Peter and Emily's blended family

As well as Arabella, Amelia and Theo, Peter shares two children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 19, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The pair met whilst on the hit reality show I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, and were married for four years from 2005 to 2009.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Emily is very supportive of her step-daughter

Emily has a brilliant bond with her step-children and is often seen accompanying Princess to exciting influencer events. The family have also been pictured having the best time on lavish family holidays all together.

Ahead of his youngest sister's arrival, Junior exclusively told HELLO!: "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

Adding: " I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."