Hailey and Justin Bieber's lives could be 'unsettled' amid estrangement from Baldwin family

Hailey Bieber surprised fans last month when she shared that she isn't close to her family anymore.

In an interview with W Magazine, the Rhode Beauty founder revealed she has distanced herself from her famous dad Stephen Baldwin and her mother, Kennya Deodato Baldwin. "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," Hailey said, adding: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

While Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber are clearly a tight-knit unit, the model's decision to distance herself from her own family could cause trouble for the couple.

"Cutting ourselves off from our family is actually cutting off from ourselves," says BACP registered relationship coach and therapist, Susie Masterson, who notes that there is a difference if you come from a toxic background.

Susie adds that Hailey's choice to live apart from her family might seem the right move for her, but it could impact on baby Bieber, too.

"Severing a branch of our family tree also has an impact on our children," she says. "Children form their identities by orienting around family members. Seeing the similarities as well as the differences. It helps them make sense of life. Whilst this can of course happen with 'chosen families' there will always be missing ingredients if they don't know both sides of their family, from genetics, culture, faith, likes and dislikes and personality traits."

Hailey's distancing herself from her family as she builds her own unit is not uncommon, though, Susie adds.

"Starting a family is a natural inflection point. One where we make all kinds of important decisions about the very nature of what it means to be 'a family'. This can be both exciting and unsettling.

"Exciting in all the new things we are experiencing, and in alignment with our partner. Unsettling, because it requires us to reflect on our own experience of childhood. Family dynamics are complex - even in happy families. Add to the mix being part of an acting dynasty - as Hailey Bieber is - there are likely additional layers of complexity."

Susie continues that Justin and Hailey are likely creating a new kind of family with the impending arrival of baby Bieber. "Our family of origin forms the 'blueprint' for all of our relationships. When we leave our families to live independently, we get to review this blueprint and decide if it’s still fit for purpose. If it’s not, we can make updates."

Fellow BACP registered member Philip Karahassan adds that becoming a parent ourselves can make us reevaluate our parents, explaining: "When you become a parent, you create your own meaning of what being a good parent should look like.

"This might not align with how you were brought up, which can raise questions about what you expect or want from your family as grandparents. If there is a rift between your family, starting with opening up about how you are feeling is a great place to start, before cutting all ties completely - which can leave a lot of unanswered questions and resentment. Once you have communicated your feelings to them, that gives you the space and a clearer perception of what your next steps can be."

While Hailey may not be close to her Baldwin family any longer, we're sure they're excited for the arrival of their new grandchild.




