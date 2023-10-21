Justin and Hailey Bieber look ultra-broody as Justin kisses tiny baby

Justin Bieber has had a busy few days when it comes to spending time with babies, sharing a series of adorable moments on Instagram.

Earlier this week, the Peaches singer took to social media to introduce his niece to the world, sharing a photo of himself cradling his new family member, captioned: "Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy. Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy knows their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I’m absolutely obsessed with."

Fans lapped up the adorable photo, with one writing: "This is the sweetest thing in the world, you look great. When you become a father it will be so cute."

© Instagram Justin Bieber with his baby niece

Justin likely delighted his fans once more on Friday, when he shared another baby photo, this time with his wife Hailey as well.

In the cute selfie, the Biebers cuddled up to another baby of their friends, with Justin kissing its head while Hailey beams into the camera.

Do Hailey and Justin Bieber want children?

Justin and Hailey have both spoken openly about their desire to have children, with JB telling Ellen DeGeneres that he'd like to have "as many as Hailey is wishing to push out."

© Instagram Justin Bieber and Hailey with their friend's baby

He continued; "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few."

On when they might start a family, Justin added: "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think she's just not ready yet. And that's okay." That said, Justin does always look super broody - watch the video below to see him being ultra-cute with a baby...

DISCOVER: Justin and Hailey Bieber: A timeline of their relationship

Hailey gave a heartbreaking insight into why she hasn't had any children yet, sharing she's worried about the trolling they might receive, given how horribly she has been treated by fans of Justin.

© Diggzy/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber has reservations over welcoming a child

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," Hailey admitted in an interview with The Sunday Times, sharing that she cries all the time about wanting to start a family.

"We can only do the best we can to raise them," she continued of how she's protect her children. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Here's hoping Justin and Hailey are enjoying their time with the babies close to them, and feel confident starting their own family when the time is right.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub