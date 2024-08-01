Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hailey and Justin Bieber's private bedroom for baby Bieber at $20m mansion
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber kissing amid baby news © Getty

Hailey and Justin Bieber's bedroom for baby Bieber at $20m mansion

The supermodel and the 'Peaches' hitmaker will soon become parents

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
24 minutes ago
Hailey and Justin Bieber will soon be welcoming baby Bieber. The supermodel has been sharing plenty of beautiful snaps of her blossoming baby bump, and it looks like they could be expecting their arrival very soon.

With the due date on the horizon, Hailey, 27, and her Grammy Award-winning husband, 30, are no doubt nestling at home and getting their $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California, ready for the impending arrival.

Hailey Bieber opted for a sunny crochet polo top with shamrock green accents© Instagram/Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby

The couple have shown fans glimpses of their home on social media including their kitchen, the huge garden and their enviable closet. But their bedroom is the cosiest and likely where they'll be spending a lot of time once baby Bieber arrives!

Hailey and Justin Bieber's chic bedroom

In a post shared on Instagram before her pregnancy, Hailey was seen taking a selfie in front of their married couple's bed. 

The bedroom has lots of arty elements including a huge piece of artwork positioned behind the headboard and some marble-effect lamps which we're obsessed with.

Hailey Bieber takes selfie in bedroom mirror© Instagram
Hailey Bieber previously shared this photo from inside their bedroom

The colour scheme of the bedroom is quite neutral with grey and white sheets on the bed, as well as two matching dark brown bedside cabinets.

In another post shared by Hailey, the supermodel featured a video of her beloved dog having a snooze on their bed. The dog looked super cosy and wrapped up in multiple blankets which matched the neutral theme of their room perfectly.

Hailey Bieber shared this photo of their dog sleeping on their bed© Instagram
Hailey Bieber shared this photo of their dog sleeping on their bed

What Hailey Bieber has said about being pregnant

Hailey announced her pregnancy with a gorgeous video of a shoot she and Justin did while renewing their vows.

Although she kept the pregnancy a secret until the six-month mark, Hailey has shared how she feels about the prospect of her and Justin starting a family and how she did consider keeping it a secret the entire time.

Her thoughts were shared in an interview with W Magazine, in which she said: "I probably could have hid it until the end."

Further reflecting on her pregnancy, Hailey also said: "You see so many stories —  traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences — and I know that that's very real," though emphasized: "I don't want to scare myself."

Meanwhile, while describing her own relationship with her relatives: "I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent," Hailey confessed, adding: "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family."

