Hailey Bieber reveals unusual pregnancy craving: 'You’re not allowed to judge!'

Hailey Bieber, radiant and eagerly anticipating the arrival of her first child with husband Justin Bieber, has captivated her 52.2 million Instagram followers with a glimpse into her unusual pregnancy cravings.

The 27-year-old model, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a playful photo featuring her latest craving: egg salad atop a pickle with hot sauce.

With her red manicured hand elegantly holding the snack, Hailey declared, "And no, you're not allowed to judge!!" labeling the combination as her "biggest craving."

Earlier this month, the couple, who first said "I do" in 2018, delighted fans by sharing identical posts on their Instagram accounts to announce the joyous news.

They celebrated this new chapter in their lives with a vow renewal ceremony during a picturesque trip to Hawaii, where the tender moment was captured in a heartwarming video.

The footage revealed Hailey in a custom Saint Laurent white lace wedding dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which beautifully highlighted her growing bump beneath a matching headscarf.

The posts, which subtly revealed their pregnancy, were tastefully understated, featuring tags of each other without explicit captions, allowing the images to speak volumes.

Since the announcement, Hailey has continued to share insights into her journey to motherhood.

Just this Wednesday, she posted a 'photo dump' that chronicled her recent weeks, displaying her chic maternity style. In various snapshots, she is seen lovingly cradling her bump, embodying the glow of an expectant mother.

Reflecting on her path to pregnancy last year, Hailey expressed to WSJ Magazine her thoughts on family planning and the pressures women face after marriage.

"You don't know how long that process [of getting pregnant] is ever going to take," she shared, emphasizing the unpredictability of starting a family.

She candidly discussed the societal expectations that follow marriage, saying, "There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody assumes it's: 'First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby.'"

Hailey also touched upon her personal and professional aspirations, highlighting the importance of achieving her business goals before diving into motherhood.

"Well, what about the things I want to accomplish in my business?" she posed, challenging the traditional trajectory often expected of women.

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!"