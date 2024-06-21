Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec's baby girl Lyra sports hairdo exactly like dad's
Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec's baby girl Lyra cutely babbles with hairdo just like her dad's - watch

The dancer dad is married to Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara

Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec with his baby girl hugging
Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
40 seconds ago
Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has shared the sweetest video of his 11-month-old daughter Lyra, who he shares with his wife and fellow dancer Janette Manrara.

Aljaz took to his Instagram page to post the cute clip which showed his baby girl babbling away to the camera, and we can't believe how much she looks like her famous father.

"Dad. Let’s chat!" wrote Aljaz beside the video.

We couldn't help but notice how long Lyra's brunette hair has gotten, and how similar she now looks to her dad. The pair are like peas in a pod.

The doting dad's followers agreed, with one posting: "Oh bless her, she’s adorable and so like her daddy." Another said: "Gosh she looks like you @aljazskorjanec," while a third noticed, "Image of her daddy for sure."

Welcoming Lyra

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first child in July last year, with Aljaz sharing a beautiful black and white photo with his social media fans of the family smiling in hospital together.

He wrote: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec, July 28, 2023."

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec pose with baby new baby girl Lyra © Instagram
The couple shared the joyful news about the arrival of Lyra Rose

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Aljaz explained how the couple had been getting ready for fertility treatment but then conceived before treatment began.

He told us: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

father holding daughter wrapped in towel © Instagram
Aljaz shared a sweet moment with his mini-me daughter Lyra

Janette and Aljaz's relationship

The couple first met in 2010 when It Takes Two presenter Janette performed alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec in sequin outfits© Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Aljaz and Janette

After a whirlwind romance, the pair married with three lavish wedding ceremonies in 2017: they celebrated with a ceremony in London, and two further ceremonies in Aljaz's native Slovenia, and Janette's native Miami.

The pair lived together in London before relocating to Cheshire where they now live with their daughter Lyra. 

