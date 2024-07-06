Janette Manrara's daughter is her exact double in beautiful photos

Janette Manrara is a doting mum to young Lyra and on Saturday the star shared some beautiful new snaps of her young girl – and they look so alike!

On her Saturday off, the mum-of-one reunited with her former Strictly co-star Nadiya Bychkova with the pair enjoying a relaxing time at a restaurant with Wimbledon being played on the TV behind them. Janette also revealed how much her daughter had grown with Lyra standing on Nadiya's leg for the photo.

WATCH: Janette Manrara's daughter speaks in adorable clip

Lyra seemed so full of energy as she bounced up and down on Nadiya's lap, with the professional dancer giggling over the youngster's exuberance.

Sharing their day out, Janette said: "Cuddles & pink bubbles over lunch w/ @nadiyabychkova," but several followers pointed out how they believed Lyra might follow in her mum and dad's footsteps.

© Instagram Janette enjoyed a day out with Lyra and Nadiya

One stated: "Lyra is going to be a dancer like Mummy and Daddy," and a second added: "I love your strictly family - she has so much love around her."

One thing that was clear from the photos was just how alike Janette and Lyra looked, with the young girl rocking some incredible brunette locks that were tied up with a yellow hairpin.

© Instagram Janette often shares insights into Lyra's life

Earlier this week, fans were convinced that Lyra was her father, Aljaz Skorjanec's double as Janette shared a heartwarming photo of her young girl's big brown eyes.

Stunned by their similarity, one remarked: "She's growing up so quickly, what a sweetie and yes she does look like her daddy", while a second noted: "So like her daddy" and a third added: "Beautiful photos, she's definitely her daddy's double."

© Instagram Lyra recently turned one

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first child in July last year, with Aljaz announcing their happy family news on social media with a beautiful black-and-white photo.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Aljaz explained how the couple had been getting ready for fertility treatment but then conceived before treatment began.

Janette shares her young girl with husband Aljaz

The professional dancer explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

VIDEO: Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec's baby girl Lyra cutely babbles with hairdo just like her dad's - watch

RELATED: Janette Manrara's brunette baby girl Lyra is her mum's double in cute video

Janette added: "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Ok, fine, I'm coming up now.'"