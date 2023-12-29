Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrate milestone with precious baby Lyra

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have relished their first Christmas with baby daughter Lyra after the long-awaited arrival of their first child.

The Strictly Come Dancing lovebirds took to social media to share the most precious photograph of their little one on Thursday, revealing they had celebrated her turning five months old during their trip to snowy Slovenia. The sweet family photo also featured Aljaz's parents, who looked like the proudest grandparents on the planet.

© Instagram Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec celebrated daughter Lyra turning five months old during their family holiday to Slovenia

"Happy 5 Months Little Lyra. Thank you for the cake Babi and Dedi," Janette wrote.

Makeup-free Janette, 40, couldn't contain her smile as she took the family selfie while doting dad Aljaz, 33, held his firstborn aloft. His lookalike dad was his double in the background of the photo.

On the table behind them, a cake was lit with five candles while a Santa gnome and mini tree added a festive touch to the tablescape.

© Instagram Lyra enjoyed her first Christmas with her cousins

The It Takes Two host's fans were obsessed with the sweet snap, enthusing, "Wow 5 months that's gone so quick, beautiful photo," and, "Aw so lovely to see you with your baby girl. Happy 5 months Lyra".

The pair have spent their first Christmas as parents at the Rogla Resort in the Slovenian mountains.

While she didn't share photos of herself skiing, Janette did post a video of herself dancing in the snow, looking amazing in red leather trousers. Watch her impressive moves below…

WATCH: Janette dances in red leather trousers on the slopes

Janette and Aljaz are just two of dozens of celebrities hitting the slopes in the Twixmas period between Christmas and the New Year, joining everyone from Frankie Bridge to Salma Hayek in snowplowing and slaloming down the pistes.

The former Strictly pros, who welcomed baby Lyra in July this year, also recently shared a cute snap of their little girl sleeping in her cot with her arms outstretched.

© Instagram Janette has taken to motherhood like a duck to water

Captioning the image, Aljaz penned: "Holidays so far" alongside a string of Christmas-themed emojis.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, the dashing ballroom pro said: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

It wasn't smooth sailing for the pair to get to this point, however. Janette fell pregnant naturally, despite preparing for months to start IVF treatment.

© Instagram Aljaz said parenthood has been the best experience

The couple had been trying for a baby "for the past couple of years," but decided to begin IVF treatment when "nothing was happening."

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! for their pregnancy reveal shoot, Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer three years ago to try for a baby, explained: "We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

The pair are very close to fellow Strictly alum Gemma Atkinson and her baby son Thiago

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

We couldn't be happier for them now that their family unit is complete.