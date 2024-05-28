Paris Hilton sparks concern as she enjoy swimming with toddler son Phoenix

Paris Hilton recently caused quite a stir among parents on TikTok with a video of her swimming with her one-year-old son, Phoenix, who appeared to be wearing his puddle jumper incorrectly.

The 43-year-old Simple Life star shared the clip on Sunday, showing her carrying her toddler in a hotel pool. Phoenix was sporting a blue floatie that covered his back and arms. "Adventures with Baby P," Paris captioned the sweet video, capturing their playful moment.

However, eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed that the puddle jumper, which is a type of kids’ life jacket, was on backwards.

One fan commented, "Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom, I think it’s on backwards. But I love this video — pure joy." The comment received over 800 likes, indicating that many others agreed with the observation.

Paris Hilton sparks concern when she went swimming with her son Phoenix

Another follower added, "The little life jacket is backwards," but reassured Paris by saying, "You are an amazing mother!!! Enjoy every moment."

A third person, acknowledging the common mistake, wrote, "His floaties are on backwards; the clip goes in the back but also happens to lots of new moms."

© Instagram Paris had her son's swimming vest on backwards

A swimming instructor also chimed in, offering some professional advice: "Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. It gives him the use of his arms to aid his swim journey."

Paris has not publicly responded to the comments about the floatie. However, she did share another TikTok video on Sunday, showing Phoenix happily wandering around a beach with her, indicating that her son is doing just fine despite the earlier mixup.

Paris Hilton and her family - including baby daughter London

The Paris in Love star has been candid about the learning curve of motherhood since welcoming Phoenix via surrogate with her husband, Carter Reum, in January 2023.

They later welcomed a daughter, London, in November of the same year. Earlier this month, Paris faced another wave of concern from her followers after she posted a video showing her children’s car seats facing forward, which is against the law for children under two years old in many places.

© Instagram Paris and Carter initially kept Phoenix's birth a secret from their family and friends

One concerned viewer commented, "Please double-check the car seat manufacturer's recommendations on if you can use the latch & belt at the same time. Usually a hard no. Also, rear facing until 2 years is usually law."

Paris took the feedback graciously, posting a follow-up clip with her children correctly secured in rear-facing car seats.

"Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this," she wrote. She humorously added, "The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van."

In the comments section, Paris further acknowledged, "No one is perfect," demonstrating her willingness to learn and adapt as she navigates the challenges of parenting.