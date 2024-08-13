Halle Berry reveals major first in relationship with teenage daughter

It's hard to think of anyone who wouldn't think that Halle Berry is cool, but like all moms, the Catwoman star struggles to impress her teenage daughter. Never mind that she's an Oscar winning actress and a Bond girl. To her 16-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela, Halle has always just been 'Mom'.

But there was one star that managed to get Nahla to look at her mom a little differently - and that is Halle's The Union co-star Mark Wahlberg.

© Steve Granitz Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry

"I got cool points when I introduced my daughter to Mark, because she loves Daddy's Home," she told People. "That's one of her favorite movies. So when I got to introduce her to Mark, I think it was the first time in my whole career where she said 'Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? Okay you're cool.'"

Halle, who has worked with the likes of Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Jeff Bridges and more, revealed that this was the "first time" Nahla had ever been impressed by her working with someone.

© @halleberry Instagram Halle and her daughter Nahla in a rare photo

"I've met some really amazing people, but she happened to be a big fan of his," she added.

Halle shares her daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry who she was with from 2005 to 2010. She also shares 10-year-old Maceo-Robert with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Earlier this month, Halle reportedly filed court documents against her former husband that alleged he "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."

The court documents, filed in Los Angeles and seen by The New York Post, detail that the former couple were meant to complete six sessions by June 14, but "It is now July 26, 2024, and they have not even started," noting that these therapy sessions take place over Zoom.

© Getty Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry attend the premiere of "Extant" on June 16, 2014 in Los Angeles

The star claimed that "Olivier has effectively unilaterally decided to take 'the summer off.'" In filing the claim, she explained that she hoped a judge would be able to force him to attend the sessions as she had been met with "resistance and conflict" despite her attempts "to foster a better co-parenting relationship with Olivier."

The French actor denied these claims, alleging that she had filed the request when she "knew" he would be traveling.

Halle and Olivier finalized their divorce in August 2023 after initially filing in 2016. The X-Men star agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their son. She would also pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 per cent of any income she made above $2 million.