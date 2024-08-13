Eva Mendes asks 'when does this end' as she makes rare comment on kids

Eva Mendes is in her Mami era, and her latest comment on raising her two girls with Ryan Gosling will have fellow moms totally understanding her struggle.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share that her children were presently going through a phase which meant she had to carry around two very important items at all times: cuddly toys.

She shared a candid snap of her carrying her giant tote, as well as a video of her emptying it onto grass to show what was in her Mami bag. As well as baby wipes, a coloring book and pencils, she brought out two stuffed bears - one black, while the other was golden with a red jacket.

Eva captioned the photo: "Mami Life," adding: "I’m officially in the Stuffy Era. Where I cannot leave the house without at least two of them in my big Mami bag."

Eva Mendes is so relatable in her 'what's in my bag?' video

She asked: "Are there others like me ? When does this phase end? They’re everywhere! It’s all they want !"

Many parents will know the experience of when their children won't leave home without that fated stuffed toy, and fellow moms took to the comments section to reveal their own perspectives on the topic.

"My son is almost 7 and still very in his stuffy era. God speed," one mom added.

© Instagram Eva Mendes shares a selfie from her hotel room in Paris looking out at the skyline, shared on Instagram

Another wrote: "I don’t know when it will end but having a big bag is a game changer to bring a piece of our home everywhere."

© Getty Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024

"My son is 10 and I still have this kind of Mary Poppins bag and now with my baby daughter, I am still forgetting at home my personal stuff but never soccer ball, coloring and colored pencils," the fan continued. "Maybe one of your most beautiful roles was to be their mom and teach them everyday how a simple bag could say how much you love them."

Eva is mom to Esmeralda and Amada, who made their first public appearances as the family attended the Paris Olympics. Eva, who is pretty private about her husband and daughters' lives, did not reshare photos of the family on Instagram - but she did comment on the public outing.

© Getty Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024

As she commented on how the paparazzi affected her, a fan responded: "Unfortunately the Olympics is pretty high profile and they are on the look out for celebrities. Hope you get to a place soon that you can go and just be a regular old family hanging out together,"

Eva explained: "They were great about not [posting] the kids so I'm a grateful mama bear. Thx for a loving comment. Sending it right back!"