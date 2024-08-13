Halle Berry’s incredible sheer lace dress in latest red carpet outing has to be seen to be believed

Halle BerryHalle Berry effortlessly stole the spotlight with her breathtaking appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of her latest film, The Union, on Monday, August 12.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress dazzled fans and photographers alike as she graced the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles, exuding elegance and sultry sophistication.

For the much-anticipated event, Halle chose a striking ensemble that perfectly highlighted her enviable figure.

Styled by her longtime collaborator, Lindsay Flores, Halle donned a stunning long-sleeve black dress that was anything but ordinary.

The sheer one-piece was adorned with delicate floral accents, adding a touch of femininity to the bold and daring design.

© Steve Granitz Halle Berry arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Union" in a stunning sheer lace dress

With strategically placed cut-outs around her waist and a plunging v-neckline, the dress was the epitome of sexy chic. Halle, never one to shy away from making a statement, confidently showcased her toned physique, even giving onlookers a glimpse of her tastefully styled undergarments through the sheer fabric.

Her beauty look was just as captivating as her outfit. Halle's hair was styled in a short, wavy bob that perfectly captured the essence of summer glamour, while her footwear—a pair of pointed-toe strappy pumps—added a touch of sophistication.

© Steve Granitz Halle's dress was a real showstopper

Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, Halle adorned her fingers with a selection of rings and opted for classic hoop earrings, ensuring all eyes remained on her striking ensemble.

Joining Halle on the red carpet was her co-star, Mark Wahlberg, who plays the lead opposite her in The Union.

© Steve Granitz Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry

The action-comedy, which also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, and Jackie Earle Haley, is already generating buzz for its thrilling storyline and dynamic cast. Director Julian Farino, who helmed the Netflix film, was also in attendance, adding to the excitement of the premiere.

In The Union, Halle takes on the role of Roxanne Hall, a New Jersey native who returns to her roots with a mission that’s anything but ordinary.

© Phillip Faraone Halle looks incredible at 57

She recruits her "long-lost high school sweetheart," Mike McKenna, played by Mark, for a high-stakes operation with a secret government agency. The plot thickens when a list containing the identities of every U.S. spy is stolen, setting the stage for a suspenseful and action-packed adventure.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the film, Mark teased fans with a glimpse into his character, describing Mike McKenna as a “blue-collar James Bond.”

He also couldn’t help but gush about working with Halle, saying, “Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy.”