Mark Wahlberg's handsome tattooed son steals the show during rare family outing with siblings

Mark Wahlberg made the premiere of his new movie, The Union, a family affair on Monday night.

The 53-year-old was joined at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles by his wife Rhea Durham, 46, and three of their four children Grace, 14, Brendan, 15, and Michael, 18. Their daughter Ella is currently in college in South Carolina.

While it was rare to see the family out together, it was Mark and Rhea's eldest son Michael who stole the show, accompanied by his stunning model girlfriend Sunni Gaines.

Michael's resemblance to both of his parents was clear to see and he showed off his own sense of style in black-rimmed glasses, black pants, and a white shirt that exposed the small tattoo on the upper left of his chest.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the film, Mark teased fans with a glimpse into his character, describing Mike McKenna as a "blue-collar James Bond".

He also gushed about his co-star, Halle Berry, saying: "Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy. Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy."

Mark and his family's jaunt back to LA comes after they relocated to Las Vegas.

At first, they lived in a two-story, 7,327-square-foot townhouse situated in a private community called The Summit Club, which Mark purchased in August 2022 for $14.5 million.

The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."

After a year, he sold the property for a whopping $16.6 million after revealing it was only ever a "temporary place".

Speaking with TODAY.com, he explained: "When we decided to move (to Las Vegas), we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place… and we now moved into another place."

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

Giving further insight into what his family's life looks like in Nevada, he added: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But (in) Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather. But the kids are thriving (in Las Vegas)."

He added: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

The father-of-four first detailed his plans to move during a 2022 interview with The Talk, during which he explained: "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

He added: "So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer… This made a lot more sense for us."

